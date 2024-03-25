UN chief, at Rafah-Gaza crossing, urges end to ‘nightmare’ of war

JERUSALEM - United Nations chief António Guterres, on a visit to Gaza on Saturday, appealed for a ceasefire to allow in more humanitarian aid, saying the world has "seen enough" horrors in the Israel-Hamas war. As Israeli forces pressed on with a multi-day raid on the territory's biggest hospital, Palestinian officials reported 19 deaths at an aid distribution point on the outskirts of Gaza City.

Gaza's Hamas authorities said at least 19 people were killed and dozens wounded by Israeli "tank fire and shells" as they were waiting for desperately needed supplies. The Israeli army denied it had fired on the crowd. "Preliminary findings have determined that there was no aerial strike against the convoy, nor were there incidents found of (Israeli) forces firing at the people at the aid convoy," it said.

In a similar scene earlier this month, the health ministry said the Israeli military had killed 20 people seeking aid in the same location, but the military accused "armed Palestinians" of opening fire on the crowd. Nearly six months of fighting, triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel, have led to dire humanitarian conditions in the besieged territory. "Palestinians in Gaza – children, women, men – remain stuck in a non-stop nightmare," Guterres said at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, the main entry point for aid.

Most of the territory's 2.4 million people have sought refuge on the Gaza side of Rafah, where Israel has vowed to send in ground troops in its war against Hamas. "I carry the voices of the vast majority of the world who have seen enough," Guterres said, deploring "communities obliterated, homes demolished, entire families and generations wiped out". Hospital raid He said "nothing justifies" the October 7 attack or the "collective punishment" of Palestinians, and asked Israel to commit to "total, unfettered access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza".

"A long line of blocked relief trucks on one side of the gates – the long shadow of starvation on the other" were "a moral outrage", Guterres said. Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded on social media platform X, saying that the UN under Guterres had become an "anti-Israeli body" and that Hamas "plunder" was to blame for aid shortages. On the sixth day of Israel's operation in and around Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital complex, the army's Southern Command chief Major General Yaron Finkelman vowed to keep on until "the last terrorist is in our hands, alive or dead".

The army has said more than 170 militants had been killed during the "precise" operation targeting senior Hamas operatives it alleges have been using the hospital as a base. Hamas has repeatedly denied its militants were operating from Al-Shifa, already raided by Israeli troops in November. The army said the current operation avoided harm to civilians or medical personnel, but the UN humanitarian office OCHA said "health workers have been among those reported arrested and detained".

The Israeli government is under growing international pressure to ease its bombardment and ground offensive, which the Gaza health ministry says has killed at least 32 142 people, most of them women and children. The unprecedented Hamas attack last year resulted in about 1160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures. Israel has vowed to destroy the militants, who also seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes around 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 presumed dead.

Rafah operation Despite warnings that a Rafah operation would cause mass civilian casualties, Israeli officials said the military would press ahead with a threatened assault on the city, arguing it was necessary to eliminate Hamas. "If we need to, we will do it alone", without Washington’s support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after a Friday meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was on a regional tour to push for a truce. Large parts of the territory have been reduced to rubble and the World Food Programme has said Gazans were already "starving to death", with famine projected by May in northern Gaza without urgent intervention.

In Gaza City, in the north, Belal Hzilah said his nephew was among those killed at the aid distribution point as he was waiting to collect food for his two-month-old baby and other relatives. "They have nothing to eat," Hzilah said. "He went to the Kuwait roundabout to get flour and food... He lost his life for nothing." Ceasefire resolution The US, Israel's staunchest ally, which provides it with billions of dollars in military aid, has become increasingly vocal about the war's impact on civilians.

On Friday, Washington failed to pass a UN Security Council resolution mentioning an "immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal". Russia and China, which vetoed the US-led draft resolution, said it was too soft on Israel. It was also opposed by Algeria – representing the Arab states on the council – for stopping short of explicitly demanding Israel immediately end its campaign in Gaza.

The new ceasefire text was meant to go to a vote on Saturday, but was pushed back to allow further discussions, the diplomatic sources said. Diplomatic sources said another draft was expected to be put to a vote on Monday. British Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield vote in favour of a US-sponsored resolution calling for a ceasefire during the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York City, on March 22, 2024. Picture: Mike Segar REUTERS The new, tougher draft resolution, seen by AFP, "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the Muslim holy month of Ramadaan that leads "to a permanent sustainable ceasefire" respected by all sides.

Eight of the council's 10 non-permanent members have been working on the draft, which also calls for the "immediate and unconditional" release of hostages seized by Hamas and the lifting of "all barriers" to humanitarian aid flowing into the besieged Gaza Strip. "We as (the) Arab Group unanimously endorse and support the draft resolution," said Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour, who had denounced the US-led text as biased. "If the US is serious about a ceasefire, then please vote in favour of the other draft resolution, clearly calling for a ceasefire," China's representative, Zhang Jun, said.