Halaal tourism is on the rise
Muslim travellers are seeking a more immersive experience outside traditional destinations.21 January 2019 | Travel News
PICS: iSimangaliso Wetland Park releases 60 Nile crocodiles
Nile crocodiles were released into the Nkazama Stream on the Eastern Shores section of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park World Heritage Site.21 January 2019 | Travel News
Cruise tourism brings huge economic opportunities to Cape Town
In recent years, the City of Cape Town has had the pleasure of welcoming numerous cruise ships to the city.18 January 2019 | Travel News
WATCH: Martial eagle catches baby warthog
The Martial Eagle is one of the most majestic and elegant of the eagle species and seeing one execute a successful kill is a once in a lifetime sighting.17 January 2019 | Mpumalanga