WATCH: Pilot takes love to new heights as he proposes to flight attendant girlfriend on flight

It was all smiles and tears of joy on a Lot Polish Airlines flight after pilot Captain Konrad Hanc proposed to his stewardess girlfriend, Paula, on a flight from Warsaw to Kraków in Poland on April 21. The pilot popped the question after meeting the love of his life at work travelling the same route more than a year ago. The special moment was captured on camera by the airline and shared on the airline’s Facebook page.

“On today’s flight, there is a very special person and I hope that she doesn’t expect anything. Ladies and gentlemen, about one and a half years ago, in this job, I met the most wonderful person that completely changed my life. “You are most precious to me. You are my greatest dream come true. This is why I have to ask you a favour, honey. “Will you marry me?” asked the captain, a bouquet of flowers in hand.

The stewardess ran down the aisle to hug her man. And she said, “Yes, of course, I will. I don’t know if this is the right hand for this.” The momentous occasion was sealed with a kiss. Commenting on the airline’s Facebook post, Clive Rayman, congratulated the coupled and said: “Absolutely,wonderful! Congratulations to the happy couple!

“Awesome of Lot Polish Airlines, to allow the world to see this beautiful proposal of marriage! I have been an inflight employee of Air Canada and this is one of the best occasions on a flight that I have seen!” Another Facebook user, Ade Line, joked: “Lol if she said no would he have just gotten off the plane 😅. Sherri Bennett said: “Thank You for sharing this wonderful wonderful story with me!”