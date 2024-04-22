5 lodges perfect for a multi-generational family safari holiday

Families seldom find time to take necessary breaks, especially one in which multiple generations can all take part. A multi-generational holiday is more than just an average holiday. The travel trend is about connection at every stage of life with everyone from grandparents to parents and grandchildren.

It’s about reconnecting and resetting as a group and sharing time with one another while all individual’s requirements are met. A safari holidays is the perfect solution to cater to everyone’s interests while on holiday and it caters to every demographic. It offers a perfect blend of adventure, exploration and relaxation, providing an unparalleled opportunity for everyone to gather in the heart of the wild.

If you want to hop on the intergenerational travel trend, here are some safari lodges perfect for your next family getaway: Mark’s Camp at Lalibela Game Reserve, Eastern Cape Lalibela Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied Mark’s Camp at Lalibela Game Reserve is the epitome of a family-friendly experience. The only lodge at Lalibela Game Reserve catering specifically for children under 12 years old, it ensures that family members of all ages can indulge in the magic of the South African bush.

The lodge has eight stone-and-thatch chalets, decorated in a relaxed pan-African style, that can accommodate up to 18 adults and eight children. Lalibela offers an exciting programme for children aged two years or older. Between meals and open vehicle-based safaris, they are immersed in fun and educational activities. They can also enjoy and learn about nature on a safe guided walk in the reserve. Saseka Tented Camp, Thornybush Game Reserve, Mpumalanga

Saseka Tented Camp at Thornybush Game Reserve. Picture: Instagram Saseka, in the Thornybush Game Reserve, lives up to its Tsonga name, meaning “beautiful”. For multi-generational travel seekers, the Leadwood Villa is an enchanting African escape and has its own dedicated game-viewing vehicle and ranger-tracker team, however, it accommodates only children over the age of 15 year. A private chef is on hand to conjure all sorts of delectable meals. Saseka is a place where families can journey into the wild landscape and see Africa’s iconic wildlife, including the elusive leopard.

Aquila Private Game Reserve, Western Cape Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa. Picture: Instagram Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa is a family-friendly and inclusive Big Five safari experience close to Cape Town, South Africa. The lodge prioritises the enjoyment of a safari experience where the entire family, young and old, can learn about its conservation initiatives, see incredible wildlife, and explore the reserve’s top safari activities.

Aquila provides activities for children at its Kids Adventure Zone, including mini golf, giant chess, a sandpit, jungle gym and electronic games. The lodge also has a Junior Ranger Programme for children (aged 12 and under) at an additional charge. Children of all ages are allowed on their standard traditional 4×4 vehicle safari experience. Inzolo Lodge, Eastern Cape

Inzolo Lodge at Lalibela Game Reserve. Picture: Supplied Inzolo Lodge can be reserved by private groups and can accommodate eight in the four spacious yet intimate chalets. The lodge is set against a cliff overlooking the bush. Although it is the ideal choice for an older family, it welcomes children over the age of 12 when booked for exclusive use. The Inzolo Lodge at Lalibela Game Reserve has a pool, a fantastic viewing deck and indoor and outdoor dining areas. Adults and older children alike will enjoy time to relax and soak in the natural beauty of the area.

With personalised service and attention to detail, Inzolo Lodge offers a secluded retreat where families can unwind and reconnect. Ghost Mountain Inn, KwaZulu-Natal Ghost Mountain Inn at Mkuze in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Instagram For families looking to explore Zululand, Mkuze Game Reserve and Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park, Ghost Mountain Inn is affordable and has a variety of activities to keep the kids entertained.