Multi-generational travel trips to enjoy in Mzansi

A growing tourism trend has emerged, which involves families from different age groups enjoying a single getaway. From babies, teenagers, parents and grandparents, multi-generational travel seeks to accommodate everyone’s preferences in one holiday.

This vacation mash-up is currently in vogue as families are becoming increasingly dispersed, but this allows inter-generational families to create lifelong memories together and spend quality time together. Recent studies have shown that Gen Z travellers value unique, adventure experiences, millennials seek out relaxation and local experiences while baby boomers exhibit a penchant for more traditional travel experiences such as sightseeing or touring. So if you are looking to reunite the family or you want to celebrate a special occasion, here are some multi-generational travel destinations in South Africa for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Kruger National Park at sunrise. Picture: Instagram. The Kruger National Park Getting up close and personal with wildlife while enjoying the outdoors is a universal experience that all age demographics can enjoy. As one of the largest game reserves in Africa, The Kruger National Park is one of the biggest tourism assets in South Africa.

Each year, scores of people from across the globe flock to the South African National Parks’ flagship game reserve, which is situated in the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Here, wild animals such as the Big 5 as well as mammals and myriad bird species are abundant in the wild terrain, which is surrounded by mountains, bush plains and tropical forests. Apart from embarking on a safari adventure, you can also enjoy 4x4 and backpacking trails, hikes, guided walks and mountain biking at the Kruger National Park.

Other leisure activities for the whole family to enjoy include swimming, golfing, spa treatments and bird watching. There are several public rest camps to stay at as well as a few exclusive private lodges that have been granted concessions within the reserve. The park also has 12 main rest camps, five bushveld camps, two bush lodges and four satellite camps.

Some of the most popular places to stay at include The Kruger Private Lodge, Kruger Gate Hotel and The Kruger Adventure Lodge. Accommodation prices vary, so check their websites. A view of Sun City. Picture: Instagram. Sun City Resort

This family-oriented resort in the North West province truly has something for everyone to enjoy. From its casino operations to its water activities and other leisure activities, Sun City’s offering gives multi-generational families a place to have their travel needs met while also enjoying time together. The Valley of Waves is one of the resort’s main attractions with its wave pool, lazy river and thrill-seeking slides.

There is also so much for youngsters to enjoy, including a children’s wave pool with lifeguards as well as several play areas. There is also Kamp Kwena, a crèche with qualified childminders which provides year-round kids’ activities programmes designed to keep the little ones entertained. Youngsters can also enjoy the Magic Company, 10-pin bowling, outdoor trampolines, mini golf, quad biking, the Stimela Train and the Sun Movies.

Other activities to enjoy in Sun City include jet skiing, water skiing and boat cruises The Maze of the Lost City, zip-lining, game drives, bush walks, hot air balloon safaris and archery are also part of the resort’s amenities. You can stay at The Palace of the Lost City, The Sun City Hotel, the Cabanas or the Vacation Club.

Prices range from R2 070 to R5 200 per person sharing, per night. For more information, visit their website. uMhlanga Sands Resort. Picture: Facebook. uMhlanga Sands Resort This multi-functional resort, located in Durban’s upmarket suburb of uMhlanga, has everything that the family could need during a coastal getaway.

This includes a self-service workstation with internet access, a children’s entertainment programme, family-friendly restaurants, swimming pools and a beauty salon. Situated right on the beachfront, the resort offers a range of semi-self-catering rooms. But if you don’t feel like cooking, there are also several family-friendly restaurants on site. Meanwhile, there are two outdoor pools to enjoy. The entertainment section is also metres away from the beach, giving you direct access to the uMhlanga promenade.

Gateway Mall as well as a range of bars, clubs, restaurants and other outlets are also in close distance to uMhlanga Sands Resort. Room prices vary and start from R1 000 a night. For more information, visit their website. Lairds Lodge Country Estate on the Garden Route. Picture: Instagram. Lairds Lodge Country Estate

This exclusive estate in the heart of South Africa’s scenic Garden Route has something for all generations to enjoy as it offers guests country living at its finest. Lairds Lodge Country Estate, a Cape Dutch homestead set on indigenous fynbos, is perfectly positioned between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay. It offers great mountain views and a secluded swimming pool. There is also easy access to the beach from the lodge.