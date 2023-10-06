Perfect school holiday adventures for the whole family

In this article, we’ll explore three exciting activities in each of the major cities — Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg — that will make your school holidays a little more memorable. Whether you find yourself in Cape Town, Durban or Johannesburg, you'll discover unique experiences that combine fun with learning.

These adventures will not only keep your children entertained but also leave them with a deeper appreciation for the natural beauty, history, and culture of this remarkable country. Cape Town This family-friendly destination offers a wide range of activities and experiences that are both exciting and educational for children and adults alike. Picture: Wiesenhof Adventure Park/INSTAGRAM Wiesenhof Adventure Park

Located in Stellenbosch, this family-friendly destination is a fantastic addition to your list of school holiday adventures in Cape Town. It offers a wide range of activities and experiences that are both exciting and educational for children and adults alike. Wiesenhof Adventure Park is known for its thrilling ziplining experiences. Children can soar through the treetops, taking in stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

For those who love climbing and balancing, the Acrobranch Adventure Park within Wiesenhof is a must-visit. It offers a series of treetop obstacle courses suitable for different age groups, starting from as young as three years old. Kids can test their agility, balance, and courage as they navigate through suspended bridges, zip lines, and other challenges set in a beautiful forested area. Most importantly, the Wiesenhof Adventure Park's pool and slide area is a water wonderland designed for family fun and relaxation. At its heart lies a refreshing swimming pool, perfect for cooling off on hot days.

Surrounding the pool are a variety of water slides catering to different age groups and adventure levels, ensuring everyone can enjoy the thrill of sliding into the pool's inviting waters. Younger children can revel in the splash play area, complete with fountains and shallow pools. Safety is of paramount importance, with vigilant lifeguards on duty. Parents can kick back in lounge chairs or picnic areas while keeping a watchful eye on their little ones. It's the ideal spot for a splashing good time and aquatic adventures amidst the park's natural beauty.

Table Mountain Hike Who needs a boring old classroom when you have Mother Nature as your teacher? Hiking exposes kids (and adults) to the wonders of the natural world. They'll encounter everything from vibrant wildflowers to curious wildlife, and they'll have a blast while learning about their environment. It's a hands-on lesson in ecology that beats any textbook.

Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain offers an exhilarating hiking experience for families. Choose from various child-friendly routes, like Platteklip Gorge or the Pipe Track, depending on your children's ages and fitness levels. As you ascend, you'll be rewarded with views of the city, ocean, and unique flora and fauna. Don't forget to pack a picnic to enjoy at the summit. Cape Canopy tour

Picture: Cape Canopy Tour/INSTAGRAM Cape Canopy Tour offers an award-winning adventure in the Western Cape. The experience includes a 4x4 journey through a nature reserve, 11 thrilling ziplines, and a unique suspension bridge over a double waterfall. It's suitable for ages 5 to 75 with reasonable fitness. The tour includes equipment, training, and guides. Groups are small for an intimate experience. Priced at R995 per person, it's an unforgettable adventure in one of South Africa's most beautiful regions. Durban

uShaka Marine World uShaka Marine World. Picture: INSTAGRAM uShaka Marine World is a maritime-themed amusement park that promises a day of aquatic adventure. Your kids can enjoy thrilling water slides, a lazy river, and even snorkelling in a massive salt-water lagoon filled with colourful fish and rays. The park also features an aquarium, dolphin shows, and interactive exhibits.

Bounce Inc Durban Bounce Inc Durban is a thrilling trampoline park in Durban. With interconnected trampolines, foam pits, dodgeball courts, and basketball trampolines, it offers an action-packed experience for visitors of all ages and skill levels. Safety is a top priority, ensuring a worry-free visit. Families can enjoy the dedicated Kids' Zone, and the park maintains a clean and comfortable environment.

Bounce Inc Durban also offers party packages and fitness classes, making it a versatile destination for entertainment and active fun. It's not just a trampoline park; it's a gravity-defying adventure waiting to be explored. Picture: Sugar Bay Holiday Resort/INSTAGRAM Animal Farm When school holidays roll around, parents are often on the lookout for engaging and educational activities to keep their kids entertained.

In a time when screens often dominate kids' attention, the Animal Farm offers a refreshing change of scenery. It's an outdoor adventure where children can run around, get some fresh air, and enjoy nature. It's an opportunity for them to connect with the environment. The Animal Farm is not just about petting cute and cuddly animals (although there are plenty of those!). It's an opportunity for kids to learn about various animal species, their habits, and how to care for them. Johannesburg

Gold Reef City Gold Reef City. Picture: INSTAGRAM Gold Reef City is the perfect destination for children during school holidays. This unique amusement park offers an exciting blend of entertainment and education. Kids can step back in time to the days of the Gold Rush, exploring Johannesburg's mining history through a captivating historical mine tour.

The park's thrilling rides cater to various age groups, ensuring there's an adventure for everyone. What's more, children can get hands-on with history by trying their hand at gold panning, making learning an exciting experience. Live variety shows provide entertainment and a chance to unwind between rides and educational activities. Lion & Safari Park

Just a short drive from Johannesburg, the Lion & Safari Park offers an unforgettable wildlife adventure. Take a guided safari drive to see lions, cheetahs, giraffes, and other African animals up close. There's also a petting zoo where kids can interact with friendly animals like meerkats and goats.

Picture: Queen Shabangu/INSTAGRAM Sci-Bono Discovery Centre Get ready to have a blast at this super cool science museum smack dab in Johannesburg. It's not your run-of-the-mill museum; it's a place where science gets hands-on and seriously fun. Kids, this is your playground for exploring stuff like space, electricity, and robotics in the most playful and exciting way imaginable.