Table Mountain Cableway marks 94th anniversary

Almost a century of operation has transformed this iconic attraction into an integral part of Cape Town's cultural and natural heritage. Let's take a moment to reflect on the journey of this remarkable cableway and its significant milestones.

From blueprints to reality (1926-1929) Back in 1926, a visionary Norwegian engineer by the name of Trygve Stromsoe presented his ambitious plans for a cableway up Table Mountain. It didn't take long for those plans to gain traction, and soon after, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company was formed.

Construction kicked off and, in 1929, after years of dedication and hard work, the cableway was completed, making it the first of its kind in South Africa. A pioneering moment (1929) October 4, 1929, marked a historic day as the cableway opened its doors to the world. South Africa had just welcomed its first-ever cableway, and it was perched majestically on Table Mountain.

A whole new era of exploration and adventure had begun. A facelift for the future (1997) Fast forward to 1997, and a significant upgrade was in store.

Larger cable cars with rotating floors were introduced, boosting passenger capacity to accommodate 65 thrill-seekers per ride. The cableway continued to evolve, offering visitors an even more memorable experience. A green outlook

Beyond its historical significance, the Table Mountain Cableway has consistently championed sustainability initiatives. It has embraced eco-friendly practices and made environmental conservation an integral part of its mission. This dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Table Mountain and its surroundings has been a testament to TMACC's commitment to a greener future, adding to this years theme for tourism month: “Tourism Invests in a Green Future”.

Table Mountain's impact on tourism within South Africa is undeniable. Its inclusion among the New7Wonders of Nature has placed South Africa on the global tourism map and has become a must-visit destination for travellers across the world. Additionally, the cableway has consistently drawn tourists to Cape Town, stimulating the local economy and creating job opportunities. It has been a magnet for adventure-seekers and nature enthusiasts from around the world.

TMACC's commitment to sustainability has resonated with eco-conscious tourists. The cableway's eco-friendly practices have made it a responsible choice for environmentally aware travellers. Celebrating 94 years As part of the 94th-anniversary festivities, TMACC is rolling out a special birthday promotion that is sure to excite both locals and tourists.

Here are the details: Adult return tickets priced at just R200, and child return tickets for only R100. This limited offer is available from Monday to Friday throughout October 2023.

Tickets can be conveniently purchased online but with limited tickets available, early booking is advised. Remember to bring your valid South African ID. Wahida Parker, the Cableway's Managing Director, is positively buzzing with excitement about this momentous occasion. ‘’We're immensely proud of our 94-year journey, and we're thrilled to share this celebration with our local fans. Our aim is to continue being a symbol of Cape Town's natural beauty and a source of inspiration for generations to come.’’