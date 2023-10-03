Cape Town rated 7th most affordable city break destination in the world

While locals might find Cape Town to be pricey, it’s in fact been shown that internationally, it’s one of the most affordable cities to visit. A new study by travel experts at Bounce has crowned Cape Town as the world’s 7th most affordable city break destination for 2023.

The travel experts have revisited their 2021 City Break Cost Index for 2023. The team analysed 75 of this year’s most popular city break locations, on factors such as hotel costs, the price of a beer, and one-way transport rates, to find the most affordable destinations for your city break in 2023. According to the research, the average cost of a hotel room per night in Cape Town is R5,600, while a meal at a restaurant averages around R200 with a beer costing about R46.

A hotel room in the city costs R2,300 a night. Transport is also remarkably cheap in the city, with the average taxi price per kilometre costing R15. It's easy to see why the city was voted Europe’s capital of culture in 2021. Buenos Aires ranks as the second most affordable city break, dropping down to second place since 2021.

Buenos Aires ranks as the second most affordable city break, dropping down to second place since 2021. The city still offers the cheapest price for a bottle of wine at R74 and it retains the title of the cheapest one-way ticket on local transport at R4. Taking third place is a new entry in the index, Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.

Getting around the city is very affordable, with a one-way ticket on public transport costing just R6 on average.