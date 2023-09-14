Mzansi’s bespoke holiday homes to consider for the festive season

When it comes to travel, the early bird catches the worm and there are roughly 2 months left until the festive season so if you’re planning a vacation for the family, now is the time to finalise your plans. Deciding on where to go and where to stay for the festive season can be a stressful task but in a country like South Africa, there are plenty of options that can be the perfect fit for you and your family.

You can opt for a stay in the Western Cape and explore Cape Town or the wine region, head to the Eastern Cape for a beach holiday, KwaZulu-Natal or Mpumalanga for safari experiences, whatever your choice, your family will definitely make beautiful lasting memories. Here are some beautiful bespoke holiday homes to help you find the perfect festive season hideaway. Mirto in Bakoven, Western Cape

Enjoy seaviews at Mirto on the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town. Picture“ Website For a family looking for beach and mountains views and convenience in Cape Town, this is the perfect find. Mirto is nestled along the picturesque coastline of Cape Town, Camps Bay and is described as a haven of natural beauty and tranquillity. This holiday home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is close to pristine white sandy beaches and framed by the majestic Twelve Apostles mountain range. A luxury room at Mirto with sea and mountain views. Picture: website Your family will have access to crystal-clear turquoise waters and breathtaking sunsets at this exclusive Camps Bay paradise.

Mirto is a 5-star self catering villa and a stay at the homes ranges between R14 998 to R34 998 a night for a minimum of stay of 5 nights. Villa De Luxe, Franschhoek Lounge around in luxury in the winelands. Picture: Website For a family looking for a more relaxed and laid-back summer in the winelands, Villa De Luxe in Franschhoek is the perfect base. This 3 bedroom villa is a 6 sleeper offering views of the mountains and vineyards.

Villa De Luxe boasts a fully-fitted, state of the art, open plan kitchen complete with sleek marble finishing where a professional chef will prepare your meals of choice, to be enjoyed at the 10-seated private dining room table or at the large natural wooden table alongside a 13m lap pool. A luxurious room at Villa De Luxe. Picture: Website You can also enjoy specially prepared afternoon treats and teas while relaxing in the sunroom. Breakfast and afternoon teas are included in the rate however, any other chef prepared meals are at an additional cost. A stay at Villa De Luxe starts at R 47 136 a night for a minimum stay of 4 nights.

Ballito Beach House Villa, Salt Rock Balinese styled, the Ballito Beach House Villa. Picture: Website The Ballito Beach House Villa is perfect is best suited for a family with adults and grown up kids. This luxury, self catering Villa in Salt Rock is inspired by Balinese architecture and surrounded by lush flora creating a beautiful personal jungle around an invitingly private blue pool. Spend a leisurely day in the pool or soaking up the sun on the double sun loungers.

The villa boasts 4 in house bedrooms with a 5th bedroom housed in a separate cottage on the property. The Villa boasts an open plan living area leading directly into the pool so that the holiday never has to end. A dining room at Ballito Beach House Villa. Picture: website Guests can enjoy their holiday lounging on the covered balcony overlooking the beautiful ocean where you could experience a glimpse of dolphins splashing about – it’s the perfect place to spend the warm summer evenings with friends or family enjoying sundowners and watching the sun set over the Indian ocean. A stay at Ballito Beach House Villa starts from R11 500 a night to R19 000 a night for a minimum 5 night stay.

Villa Vlerke, Hoedspruit Villa Vlerke is perfect for exploring Kruger Park and Blyde River Canyon. Picture: website Villa Vlerke is part of the Homes of Africa portfolio located on Zandspruit Estate. It’s a perfect location for a family looking to explore the Kruger Park and Blyde River Canyon region in Hoedspruit, Mpumalanga. The villa offers 3 bedrooms and is a 6-sleeper surrounded trees and the African bush. Villa Vlerke also boasts an outside shower and pool, including a luxurious kitchen.

A suite at Villa Vlerke. Picture: website And guests can enjoy the activities that come with visiting the tourist village of Hoedspruit which also has restaurants to explore. A stay at Villa Vlerke starts from £1543 (R 36 597) a week. Sandcastle Villa, Eastern Cape

Sandcastle Luxury Villa in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Instagram Sandcastle Luxury Villa is perfect for a multi-generational family or large group of friends. The villa accommodates 8 people in 4 en suite ocean-facing bedrooms. Perched atop a valley, Sandcastle overlooks the boundless Indian Ocean, while being encompassed by ancient coastal forest. To the west, the Gqtuwa river flows through the reserve, bringing in fresh water to the coast. Mexican inspired decor with Egyptian cotton sheets make for a perfect night’s rest at Sandcastle Luxury Villa. Picture: Instagram ​With its mild and sunny climate, it is the perfect year-round destination. Located 75km from East London in the former Ciskei, Sandcastle Villa is steeped in history and sits in the most rural part of the Eastern Cape.