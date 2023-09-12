LOOK: New food spots to check out in Johannesburg this spring

New restaurants are popping up all over Johannesburg and existing spots are expanding their concepts to new locations. Are you asking yourself the important question: Where should I eat right now? Do not worry because two new spots have recently launched in the city.

Tempo Luxury. Picture: Supplied Tempo Luxury Tempo Luxury is a beautiful restaurant with lovely food brought to the public by chef Bonga Williams and AURUM’s head chef Paulo Santos. Located within the Rivonia Crossing Shopping Centre on Witkoppen Road, the restaurant is poised to redefine the dining and nightlife experience in Johannesburg. The restaurant houses a remarkable 360-degree bar serving as the focal point of this culinary haven.

It has a chic lounge for daytime indulgence, private cabanas, VIP booths and expansive outdoor spaces. With the culinary skills of Williams guided by Santos, the menu promises memorable modern dishes with a variety of flavours carrying their own stories with each bite. Tempo Luxury. Picture: Supplied Managing director of the restaurant Trevor Fox said: “Tempo Luxury is set to be a game-changer in the industry. We have perfectly crafted a space for the vibrant culture of Johannesburg. It is not just a dining experience; it is a lifestyle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tempo Luxury Restaurant and Lounge (@tempo.luxury) EL&N London After much popular demand, London's most Instagram-worthy café opened its doors at the Mall of Africa last year. EL&N London. Picture: Supplied The famous café and lifestyle chain from the UK is internationally known for its innovative menu offering, unique interiors, and speciality coffee.