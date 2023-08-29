New South Coast restaurant and bar will be ‘a boost’

Durban — The opening of Cappello at the Southcoast Mall, Shelly Beach, is set to be a boost for tourism along the South Coast, as people will book accommodation and then experience other places in the area. The Cappello restaurant and bar was launched this weekend.

South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise marketing co-ordinator Vanessa Gounden said they were excited about the opening of Cappello, the only one in the South Coast. She said because the restaurant and bar were central, in Shelly Beach, they would attract more visitors. “The South Coast is very laid back and we have limited places that provide nightlife. Cappello is here to add to it,” she said. Gounden said South Coast Tourism covered the area from Scottburgh down to Port Edward. It had much to offer, with six beaches, and provided family-oriented destinations and 11 golf courses.

“We just recently launched a beach-to-beach hike. It’s a 35km hike from Port Edward to St Michael’s Beach.” Owner of the Packshed restaurant in Margate, Daniel Kern, talks about what his restaurant has to offer. Picture: Nomonde Zondi Cappello head chef Sphamandla Ndovela said the menu would remain the same provided at all Capellos. He said he was a Jack of all trades when it came to the kitchen.

“I used to shy away from making certain dishes, but now I am confident because of the training I got working for other restaurants in uMhlanga.” Ndovela said he loved working closer to home, as he was from Port Shepstone. Speaking about being a chef, he said it was important to love what you did because you could face any challenges. He said his favourite part of his job was training chefs.

The owner of nearby The Packshed restaurant in Margate, Daniel Kern, said all products were home made and they tried to keep them in-house. They didn’t only serve food but offered the venue for wedding receptions. “We also have a lot of in-house events such as music events, private dining, and others,” he said. Kern added that they also fixed second-hand bicycles from other countries and donated them to needy schools nearby.