Camps Bay named among world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches

People travel from all around the world to visit our beautiful country and specifically to see our breathtaking beaches.
In new research conducted by online slots site Betaway, Camps Bay beach has been named the 15th most beautiful beach in the world with Cape Town's Hout Bay also taking a spot in the top 20.
The research ranks the top 100 beaches in the world, looking at visitor reviews, average temperature, rainfall during the summer months, amount of litter and Instagram tags at each location to find out which beaches you should add to your travel bucket list.
Also known as Cape Town's party beach, Camps Bay is a beautiful stretch of white sand with scenic mountain views, bordered by restaurants, clubs and hotels.
Thousands of visitors flock to the beach every year, with an average temperature of 27.6 degrees celsius during the summer months and 118mm average rainfall during January.
The UK’s striking Durdle Door, on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset with its iconic limestone arch and the volcanic Red Beach on the Aegean island of Santorini also made the top 20.
Here’s a list of the top 20 most beautiful beaches in the world:
Elafonissi Beach, Greece
Turquoise Bay, Australia
Four Mile Beach, Australia
Oludeniz Beach, Turkey
Whitehaven Beach, Australia
Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
Venice Beach, USA
Red Beach, Greece
Durdle Door, UK
Kaputas Beach, Turkey
St Paul's Bay, Greece
Kelingking Beach, Indoneisa
La Concha, Spain
Diani Beach, Kenya
Camps Bay, South Africa
Railay Beach, Thailand
Beit Yanai, Israel
Arashi Beach, Aruba
Egremni Beach, Greece
Hout Bay, South Africa
Commenting on the research, travel blogger Hayley Warren at Strangeness and Charm, said: “Whether it’s palm trees and turquoise waters or a rugged volcanic backdrop that you’re looking for, there is a beach for every type of holidaymaker on this list.
“However, it’s easy to see why Elafonissi Beach made the top spot. With its breathtaking pink sand and unique landscape, it’s not only beautiful but offers something a little more than your typical holiday hotspot.
“From Italy to Australia, if you’re planning a holiday this summer then this list has some great suggestions no matter where in the world you are based.”