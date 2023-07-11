Camps Bay named among world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches

People travel from all around the world to visit our beautiful country and specifically to see our breathtaking beaches. In new research conducted by online slots site Betaway, Camps Bay beach has been named the 15th most beautiful beach in the world with Cape Town's Hout Bay also taking a spot in the top 20.

The research ranks the top 100 beaches in the world, looking at visitor reviews, average temperature, rainfall during the summer months, amount of litter and Instagram tags at each location to find out which beaches you should add to your travel bucket list. Also known as Cape Town's party beach, Camps Bay is a beautiful stretch of white sand with scenic mountain views, bordered by restaurants, clubs and hotels.

Camps Bay main beach. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency Thousands of visitors flock to the beach every year, with an average temperature of 27.6 degrees celsius during the summer months and 118mm average rainfall during January.

Hout Bay Beach. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA) The UK’s striking Durdle Door, on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset with its iconic limestone arch and the volcanic Red Beach on the Aegean island of Santorini also made the top 20. Here’s a list of the top 20 most beautiful beaches in the world:

Elafonissi Beach, Greece Turquoise Bay, Australia Four Mile Beach, Australia

Oludeniz Beach, Turkey Whitehaven Beach, Australia Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

Venice Beach, USA Red Beach, Greece Durdle Door, UK

Kaputas Beach, Turkey St Paul's Bay, Greece Kelingking Beach, Indoneisa

La Concha, Spain Diani Beach, Kenya Camps Bay, South Africa

Railay Beach, Thailand Beit Yanai, Israel Arashi Beach, Aruba

Egremni Beach, Greece Hout Bay, South Africa Commenting on the research, travel blogger Hayley Warren at Strangeness and Charm, said: “Whether it’s palm trees and turquoise waters or a rugged volcanic backdrop that you’re looking for, there is a beach for every type of holidaymaker on this list.