Experience family fun under the sun at Spier Hotel

Long lunches. Poolside sips. Sun-kissed picnics. This summer, Spier Hotel invites tourist and locals alike to bask in the warm days at one of South Africa’s most renowned Winelands destinations. Established in 1692, Spier is not just a working wine farm; it is a haven of relaxation and enjoyment. Home to a world-class Tasting Room, farm restaurants, and an impressive collection of contemporary art, Spier is the perfect summer escape.

Why Spier Hotel is an ideal family-friendly spot: Heritage and nature: With over 330 years of history, Spier provides a rich cultural and natural experience for families to explore. Farm breakfast: Families can relish in a farm breakfast featuring the freshest produce from Spier's organic garden and Farmer Angus chickens, catering to a variety of tastes.

Poolside swims: The refreshing poolside offers a great way for families to cool off during the Stellenbosch summer heat, making it a perfect activity for all ages. Wine-tasting experiences: While parents enjoy wine tastings, children can learn about Spier's achievements in a family-friendly environment, making it an educational experience for the whole family. Outdoor adventures: From Segway tours in vineyards to cycling, jogging, or walking among art installations, there are plenty of outdoor activities suitable for families to enjoy together.

Birds of prey encounters: Families can get up close with magnificent birds of prey and learn about their role in Spier's ecosystem, providing an educational and exciting experience for kids. Riverside picnics: Enjoy picnics by the Eerste River or under ancient oaks with specially curated seasonal picnic baskets, perfect for family outings. Spa days: Parents can take a break with spa days while kids have fun, allowing for a balanced family vacation experience.

Spier Food Garden: Families can explore the thriving Spier Food Garden, promoting regenerative farming and community empowerment, and learn about sustainable practices. Kids clubhouse: While adults enjoy their own activities, Spier offers a kids clubhouse with scavenger hunts, craft activities and lawn games to keep the younger ones entertained. Additionally, Spier's commitment to community and sustainability is evident as they donate R25 from every room night booked to their ‘’Growing for Good’’ initiatives, further emphasizing their family-friendly and community-oriented approach.