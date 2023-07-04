Local getaways await with cheaper airfares

With South African airlines engaged in a pricing battle and ticket prices dropping, consumers can reap the benefits of great deals on flights during the low winter season. So, pack your bags and prepare to explore the wonders of Mzansi with these fantastic vacation ideas for friends, couples and families.

Journey to Joburg Neighbourgoods and Joburg Market. Picture: INSTAGRAM Visiting Joburg from Cape Town or Durban opens up a world of exploration in South Africa’s cosmopolitan financial hub. Discover intriguing experiences throughout Joburg, such as dancing with the locals on a Soweto Tour, strolling through historic townships, or indulging in the diverse gastronomic scene with food tours through vibrant markets like Neighbourhoods and Joburg Market.

Kruger National Park Escape to the tranquillity of nature and rent a car and head to the iconic Kruger National Park, where you’ll find the Kruger Gate Hotel conveniently situated at the Paul Kruger Gate, overlooking the Sabie River. The dry season from June to August offers optimal game spotting opportunities but a visit to this bush escape is enchanting year-round.

Whether you opt for a self-driven safari or an educational guided tour, the Kruger National Park promises unforgettable moments with loved ones. Take in the awe-inspiring landscapes at dawn or pamper yourself with rejuvenating spa treatments amid the wild surroundings. A getaway to the Kruger National Park will leave you spellbound and should be at the top of your South African travel bucket list.

Captivated by Cape Town’s Charms Cape Town, the Mother City, is a dream come true for adventure enthusiasts. Marvel at the breathtaking views from Table Mountain, an award-winning tourist attraction that has earned its place among the world’s most celebrated landmarks. Beyond the stunning coastlines and majestic mountains, Cape Town offers a wealth of cultural experiences.

Higgeldy Piggeldy Farm Yard, Western Cape. Picture: INSTAGRAM At the Iziko Museum you can explore contemporary art at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa. Wine lovers can indulge in world-class South African wine on a City Sightseeing winelands tour, or visit Imhoff Farm in Kommetjie for specialty teas, baked goods and a chance to interact with animals at the Higgeldy Piggeldy Farm Yard which is perfect for the little ones over the school holiday period. Escape to Durban’s Subtropical Paradise

Banish the winter blues with a trip to Durban, where the subtropical climate promises a delightful escape. Stay at the stylish Radisson Blu Hotel Umhlanga, located near top attractions like Umhlanga Pier, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, Gateway Theatre of Shopping and uShaka Marine World. Savour mouthwatering dishes cooked to perfection at Firelake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, the first of its kind in South Africa. Indulge in quick bites of shisa nyama or pizzas before embarking on your day’s adventures.