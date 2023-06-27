Independent Online
Hollywoodbets Durban July will take place despite threats, says eThekwini mayor

The Hollywoodbets Durban July horse racing event is set to take place this weekend. Picture: ANA Pics

Published 2h ago

With about 48 000 visitors expected for the Hollywoodbets Durban July event in Greyville, Durban, this weekend, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has announced that law enforcement agencies would be deployed to strategic areas across the city.

“Approximately 100 Metro Police officers will be deployed around the Greyville area. In addition, Metro Police’s Public Order Policing Unit, which is trained in crowd control, is on high alert to ensure an incident-free event,” said Kaunda.

He said the R5 million record-stake horse racing event would take place despite threats to disrupt it.

“We are not fazed by these threats. We see them as a desperate attempt to be relevant and to grab headlines by riding on the popularity of the Durban July.

“We respect the right of any group or individual to express themselves on any issue, but we will not tolerate any lawlessness.”

Kaunda said tourism was an important sector as it boosted the economy and created jobs.

He said the tourism sector was bouncing back after several setbacks, making it even more important for major events, like the Durban July, to go ahead unhindered.

“The projections for the economic impact on eThekwini from the Durban July Experience are far-reaching. The event will attract up to 48 000 attendees, amassing a R65m direct spend, contributing R130m to the GDP and creating 1 500 jobs,” Kuanda said.

The municipality said the hospitality and tourism industry, creative and transport sectors, as well as related value chain sectors, set to gain from the event.

“Fashion remains an important part of the Durban July experience which provides local designers with massive exposure and boosts their sales. The Durban July weekend promises loads of entertainment, with several events lined up,” it said.

Some exciting events linked to the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience include the Fact Durban Rocks concert, the Mother of All Parties, Any Given Sunday, and the Durban July Township Experience.

eThekwini municipalitySouth AfricaDurbanHollywoodbets Durban JulyAfrican TravelTravel Inspiration

