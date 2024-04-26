Gauteng Tourism Authority ready to welcome return of SAA flight from JHB to Perth

Following a three-year hiatus, South African Airways’ (SAA) Johannesburg to Perth route is set to recommence. The inaugural flight will take off from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport today, and the Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) revealed that a traditional wet welcome is earmarked for travellers at O.R. Tambo International Airport when the flight returns at the end of April.

According to the GTA, the non-stop, three times a week flight has seen a keen uptake of seats, particularly in economy class, as the Perth-Johannesburg direct route opens up Africa to Australian travellers. GTA CEO Sthembiso Dlamini expressed excitement at the return of this route as Gauteng is South Africa’s economic hub and gateway to Africa. “The route provides an easier and direct passage for both leisure and business travellers and promotes trade and cultural exchanges between South Africa and Australia,” said Dlamini.

Perth-Johannesburg is SAA’s second inter-oceanic route to be reopened following the launch of the Sao Paulo, Brazil, route in October last year and provides an alternative itinerary for those travelling to South America with flights available to Sao Paulo, from either Johannesburg or Cape Town, with South African Airways. “The reopening of the Johannesburg-to-Perth direct route is about connecting two cities and bridging diverse cultures and experiences. It gives Australian travellers easier access to the rich tapestry of experiences that Gauteng offers, from its vibrant urban lifestyle to its stunning natural landscapes. “It is an invitation to explore the #GPLifestyle – a unique blend of adventure, culture and gastronomy that the province is renowned for,” said Dlamini.