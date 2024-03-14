Independent Online
Thursday, March 14, 2024

How to get cheap long term parking at the airport

Car at an undercover parking lot. Picture: Unsplash

Published 1h ago

Parking fees at the airport can be very costly but what if there was a way to travel without having the stress to worry about where you’re going to leave your car or how much you’re going to pay for the parking while you’re away?

Fret not because the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has created a system that allows travellers to pre-book parking on their mobile phone app.

This nifty travel hack was shared by digital travel content creator, Ntombomzi Mzozoyana also @Lifewithntosh, on TikTok.

@lifewithntosh Cheap O.R Tambo long term parking #ortambointernationalairport #ortamboparking #longtermparking #travel #southafrica ♬ original sound - Lifewithntosh

In her TikTok video, the content creator provided a step by step tutorial on how travellers can access cheaper long term parking at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park Johannesburg.

The parking pre-booking system is currently only available at OR Tambo International Airport and according to ACSA, it is “coming soon” to King Shaka International Airport in Durban and Cape Town International Airport.

After using the app, Mzozoyana revealed that she ended up paying R400 for six day’s parking at the airport.

She highlighted that if you book five days in advance, you can get up to 50% off on your parking fee if you make a pre-booking on the app.

Mzozoyana recommended that travellers make their bookings in advance to get the full benefits of pre-booked parking, as booking immediate parking will result in the parking prices almost doubling in cost.

