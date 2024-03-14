How to get cheap long term parking at the airport

Parking fees at the airport can be very costly but what if there was a way to travel without having the stress to worry about where you’re going to leave your car or how much you’re going to pay for the parking while you’re away? Fret not because the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has created a system that allows travellers to pre-book parking on their mobile phone app.

This nifty travel hack was shared by digital travel content creator, Ntombomzi Mzozoyana also @Lifewithntosh, on TikTok. #ortamboparking #longtermparking #travel #southafrica ♬ original sound - Lifewithntosh @lifewithntosh Cheap O.R Tambo long term parking #ortambointernationalairport In her TikTok video, the content creator provided a step by step tutorial on how travellers can access cheaper long term parking at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park Johannesburg. The parking pre-booking system is currently only available at OR Tambo International Airport and according to ACSA, it is “coming soon” to King Shaka International Airport in Durban and Cape Town International Airport.