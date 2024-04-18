Teacher merges travel with fitness and successfully conquers the world, one mountain at a time

Reshmi Singh, an educator and fitness enthusiast on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal has travelled the world and shared her journey with many. Singh, who has a B.Ed degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a diploma in personal training and sports nutrition, has successfully merged her hobbies of travelling, training and being outdoors in order to summit and conquer Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

From connecting to nature by hiking or catching a sunrise or sunset on the beach, the teacher says her travels have been her life lessons. Reshmi Singh working out at a gym in Malaysia. Picture: Supplied What inspired you to move into fitness? The motivation to dive into fitness stemmed from a desire for personal growth and well-being.

I appreciate the discipline, determination and focus that fitness holds and, as someone who has always valued physical health and mental clarity, I saw fitness as a holistic approach to nurturing both body and mind. Whether it’s the exhilaration of pushing my limits in the gym or the sense of accomplishment after a hike outdoors, fitness has become an integral part of my lifestyle, empowering me to live life to the fullest. As a full-time teacher, how do you manage your fitness and travel?

As a teacher, I am passionate about shaping young minds. I specialise in teaching English and science to primary school kids, and while juggling the demands of teaching with my fitness and travel pursuits can be challenging, I’ve found that prioritising self-care and time management are key. By incorporating exercise into my daily routine and planning my travel adventures during school breaks, I’m able to strike a balance between my professional responsibilities and personal passions. Reshmi Singh summiting Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in 2018. Picture: Supplied Congratulations on summiting Mount Kilimanjaro. How was the whole experience?

Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro was a humbling and once-in-a-lifetime experience that tested my physical and mental resilience in ways I never imagined. From the rugged terrain to the extreme altitude, every step was a testament to my determination. I must add that amid the challenges, there were moments of sheer beauty, from witnessing breathtaking sunrises over the African plains to forging lifelong bonds with fellow climbers and mountain guides. Summiting Mt Kilimanjaro was not just an achievement but a transformative journey of self-discovery for me.

What motivated you to climb? The motivation to climb stemmed from a deep-seated desire for adventure and exploration. I’ve always been drawn to the mountains, and have been captivated by their raw beauty and sense of grandeur. Climbing, for me, is not just about conquering peaks but about challenging myself, pushing beyond my comfort zone and embracing the thrill of the unknown.

In April 2023, I attempted the Everest base camp trek, which was also an incredible experience. Each climb offers an opportunity for personal growth, self-discovery and a profound connection to the natural world. Reshmi Singh relaxing and enjoying the culture of Nepal. Picture: Supplied Name the other countries your adventures have taken you. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to explore a few countries, each offering its own unique charms and experiences.

Some of my favourite destinations include Vietnam, Nepal, Singapore, Tanzania and Indonesia-Bali. Whether trekking through the beautiful Himalayan mountains, exploring ancient temples in Asia or soaking up the vibrant culture of Thailand, each journey has left an indelible mark on my heart and fuelled my passion for travel and adventure. What are your favourite local and international destinations?

Locally, the Eastern Cape’s “Hole in the Wall” specifically holds a special place in my heart, for its beauty and landscape that feels untouched by man. Internationally, Nepal stands out as a favourite, for its majestic mountains, humble people, flavourful food and enriching culture. Whether immersing myself in the beauty of my own backyard or venturing to far-flung corners of the globe, each destination offered me a unique and enriching experience that I cherish deeply.

Reshmi Singh enjoying coconut juice at a beach in Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. Picture: Supplied How did the idea of merging travel with fitness come about? The idea of merging travel with fitness came from the desire to combine my two greatest passions into a holistic and fulfilling lifestyle. I feel that travel and fitness share a common thread of exploration, discovery and personal growth. By integrating physical activity into my travel experiences, whether it’s hiking through scenic landscapes, trying new outdoor adventures or getting in a workout at a gym, I’m able to stay active and healthy, while being fully immersed in the beauty of each destination.

Any words of inspiration for young women who are on a similar journey to yours? To young women embarking on a similar journey, I would say embrace your passions, follow your dreams, and never underestimate your own strength and resilience. Whether it’s pursuing a career, travelling the world or striving for personal growth, believe in yourself and your ability to overcome any obstacles that may arise.