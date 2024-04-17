WATCH: Cruiseship’s rough sea exit from harbour gives TikTok users ‘Titanic vibes’

When setting sail, many cruisers get on a ship and expect great weather, however, like all modes of transport, smooth sailing can never be guaranteed. In the latest chronicle of sea adventures, social media users reacted to a video of a cruiseship exiting a harbour during rough and windy sea conditions.

According to the video posted by @koogs21 on social media platform, TikTok, the ship was exiting Durban Harbour. The video, captioned: "The scariest way to start you cruise! Durban, South Africa", shows a ship maintaining its buoyancy as rough waves hit the ship. There is commentary from the person taking the video and those watching the ship as it battles the waves. Though unintended, the video has left many TikTok users sceptical about taking a cruise.

@aries.ndlovu, said: “I'd start hearing the north sea song and die of a heart attack 😭.” @faheem.alley.bumpe said: “I'm never getting on a cruise 🛳 😒.” Another user, @stevendevenarian1, joked: “That captain was must be a taxi driver 😂😂.”