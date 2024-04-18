Luxury cruise line promises a gastronomical adventure for cruisers as it adds 3 new eateries on the Norwegian Aqua

As an innovator in luxury cruise experiences, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced that guests sailing on its Prima Class Plus new build vessel, Norwegian Aqua, will go on a gastronomical adventure with the debut of its new culinary experiences. The ship setting sail in April 2025 has 3 brand-new foodie offerings including NCL’s first-ever Thai speciality restaurant, Sukhothai, an up scale new wine bar, Swirl Wine Bar, and the luxury cruise line’s first dedicated eatery offering a full plant-based menu, Planterie.

A rendition of NCL’s Sukhothai restaurant. Picture: Supplied Sukhothai features an eclectic menu with authentic, traditional offerings with creative, dynamic flavours and cruisers can look forward to a new spin on traditional staples, such as Thai cashew chicken, salt and pepper prawns, Thai grilled steak salad and a variety of complementing curries just to name. “When guests walk into Sukhothai on deck 17, they will be greeted with a warm, inviting atmosphere of bamboo and rice paper pendant lights; a striking geometric patterned floor; and colourful furniture transporting diners to the culturally rich country of Thailand,” said NCL. Thai cashew curry that will be served at NCL’s thai restaurant. Picture: Supplied The cruise line revealed that health conscious and plant based eaters have not been excluded from the menu as its new eatery, Planterie, will offer plant- based bowls and other healthy options at Indulge Food Hall.

“Planterie’s menu will include dishes such as the Southwest Bowl with smoked tempeh and the Mediterranean Goddess Bowl filled with delicious, spiced vegetables, tabbouleh and honey-roasted carrots,” said the cruise line. One of the luxury bars on NCL’s Norwegian Aqua. Picture: Supplied Oenophiles have not been left as NCL also revealed that Swirl Wine Bar, its contemporary wine lounge strikes the perfect balance between exclusivity and approachability for a unique, intimate experience tucked away on deck six between the popular Whiskey Bar and Hasuki, the hibachi-style restaurant. “The hidden enclave will feature a comprehensive wine-by-the-glass menu, and an extensive list of rare and premium vintages,” said the cruise line.