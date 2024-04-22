Affordable activities to do with mom this Mother's Day

Mother’s Day, on May 12, is around the corner and finding fun activities to do with your mom is right at the top of everyone’s list. Whether you’re in Cape Town, Durban or Johannesburg, there are plenty of day activities in and around the cities that would be the perfect treat for the special lady in your life.

Celebrating and honouring your mom on this day doesn’t have to break the bank. What’s important is spending time with her and bonding. This could be over a pottery class, cooking lesson, high tea or even a spa date. Whatever you choose, your mom will appreciate the kind gesture. If you are looking for ideas on how to spend the day with her, here are some activities in and around your city to consider. Cooking class for you and your foodie mom - Johannesburg

A Mediterranean culinary treat that you can make at the Urban Cookery. Picture: Instagram The best way to bond with anyone is over food. Right? Johannesburg is a cosmopolitan city with different cultures from across the world, making it the perfect place to taste and experiment with different flavours. The Urban Cookery in Midrand Johannesburg hosts social cooking classes and interactive chef’s table events. The Urban Kitchen is equipped with old-school and traditional catering equipment that has served local and international celebrities and you and your mom can learn a full range of cooking techniques from their qualified chefs. Although there is no specific class for Mother’s Day, there are three classes in May which include a Balkan Night, Moroccan Night and Carnival of Brazil Flavours Night.

On each night, you will discover and taste the flavours of each region under the guidance of a chef. Classes are from 6pm to 9pm on May 10, 17 and 24. The class starts from R530 a person. Ceramics painting - Durban A group of ladies show their ceramics after painting them at Create Ceramics in uMhlanga. Picture: Instagram Need an outlet to express your creativity? Create Ceramics is the perfect place to spend Mother’s Day with your mom adding your special designs to ceramics.

Based in uMhlanga, Durban, Create Ceramics allows guests to choose a unique ceramic to design and paint while enjoying soft rhythmic music, luscious foods, and delicious drinks. The restaurant/ceramics design studio provides an extensive range of raw ceramic bisque pieces from teapots to Mediterranean jars and loads more, ranging from R60 to R650, which includes your painting and glazing supplies. You can sit and enjoy the restaurant’s homemade 100% beef burgers paired with their show-stopping hand-cut potato chips or enjoy a scrumptious honey-mustard chicken wrap finished off with a slice of decadent cake.

You can also sip and paint and you’re more than welcome to bring your own liquor. There will be special treats on Mother’s Day and the studio will be open. Food and wine pairing lesson - Winelands, Cape Town A wine paired with cheese and fruits. Picture: Pexels It’s no secret that Cape Town is the capital of gastronomy in Mzansi. The region is home to some of the best chefs and wine estates in the country so why not enjoy these perks?

There are a variety of places where you can enjoy a food and wine pairing at an affordable price. From chocolate to pizza, each flavour has its own special wine to go with just like and mom. Chocoholics will relish Groot Constantia’s chocolate and wine pairing, where visitors can indulge in five handcrafted chocolates perfectly paired with the extensive range of wines from South Africa’s oldest wine estate starting from R95. You and your mom can also try out Perdeberg’s (in Paarl) range of award-winning wines, expertly paired with handcrafted marshmallows.

The marshmallows are paired flavours from their wines, including the Vineyard Collection Grenache Blanc and Cinsault, Perdeberg Sparkling Wine, MCC Pinot Rosé, and dessert wine, The Dry Land Collection Longevity Natural Sweet Chenin Blanc starting from R85 a person. Blaauwklippen’s also offers a pizza and wine pairing starting from R195 a person. Spa date - Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban

A mommy and daughter daughter gets facials. Picture: Pexels A spa date with mom will never go out of style. From a quick manicure to a deep tissue massage, relaxing in the serenity of a spa is the perfect treat for you and your mom. For mom and daughter duos, in and around the Durban area, Sala Spa and Wellness at Sala Beach House in Thompson’s Bay is the perfect place to go on a rejuvenation journey surrounded by the natural beauty of the beach. The Essence of Sala, which includes a 60-minute Terre d’Afrique body treatment and three-course lunch or breakfast, starts from R2 695.50 a person.