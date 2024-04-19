WATCH: 3 friends document their road trip from London to Cape Town

Besties Karen, James and Spence have embarked on a journey of lifetime and challenged themselves to travel from London to Cape Town by road. The friends created an Instagram page documenting their adventures connecting two continents, Europe and Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen, James & Spence (@london.2.capetown) The trio left London on March13, 2024, and have been on the road ever since as they make their way to their destination, Cape Town Mzansi. The adventurous Brits have managed to get close to 198K Instagram followers who are glued to their posts chronicling their adventures on the road. The first pit stop on the friends’ journey was France. They left Paddington, drove to Dover and then caught a ferry with their car, Edna, to Calais, France.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen, James & Spence (@london.2.capetown) “We went through custom checks and we were a bit worried as we did have some questionable things in the car,” said Karen in the video that kick-started their series. She also revealed that while in France, they drove 3 hours and visited Versailles. The trio have had stops in France, Spain, Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and, now, Guinea.

The besties have travelled about 7 430km in four weeks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen, James & Spence (@london.2.capetown) They’ve explored Morocco, had dinner in the Sahara Desert, had car troubles, met some police officers in every country and met British High Commissioner Harriet King and her family. The journey is a long way from over and the friends have some time on the road before they reach South Africa.

Commenting on the trio’s adventure, Instagrammer, @tracyleefree asked: “Why did you decide (on) South Africa?” A South African user, @021norton, said: “Please come over for a braai at my house once you get to Cape Town 🇿🇦.” Another user, @inutumpongo, said: “I will make you breakfast or lunch in Zambia 🇿🇲.”