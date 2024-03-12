5 reasons why you should consider a London summer during SA’s winter

Catching flights and exploring different cities is top of the agenda for 2024. As the southern hemisphere bids goodbye to summer and looks forward to winter, the northern hemisphere is waiting in anticipation for the summer season to kick in.

In the world we live in, chasing summer is possible and there are plenty of summer destinations to consider. Remote work and laptops have made it easier to hop on a flight and explore the world to your heart’s content. London, the vibrant capital of the UK, is a city that effortlessly blends its rich history and contemporary culture with a lively, eclectic atmosphere. If you’d like to escape the winter chill, here are five reasons why you should definitely visit London in its summer months.

Soak in the sun Though London is known for its unpredictable weather, London’s summer, typically spanning from June to August, welcomes visitors with warm and inviting skies. The temperature, averaging a comfortable 18–25ºC, creates an ideal environment for outdoor exploration and basking in the sun.

Picture strolling and shopping up a storm down the high streets with the sun on your back, expansive greenery adorned with the hues of summer or cruising along the River Thames with historical landmarks unfolding before your eyes. You can also visit the beach and enjoy some time out sunbathing or swimming. Seamless travel into the city

For South Africans, London is an easily accessible destination which is just one flight away. Airlines such as Virgin Atlantic offer direct flights from major cities in South Africa, making it easier to streamline your journey and allowing you to start your London adventure with ease. Spending less time in transit means you will have more time exploring the city’s iconic landmarks, savouring delicious cuisine and immersing yourself in the unique charm of London. Nature’s grand symphony

With the sun out and all things bright and beautiful, London is renowned for its picturesque Royal Parks and, during the summer, these green spaces burst into life with vibrant colours and blooming flowers that will charm any nature lover’s heart. Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens and Regent’s Park become havens for relaxation and recreation from taking leisurely walks to enjoying a picnic or children playing in the park. You can also take a boat ride on the Serpentine or simply unwind under the shade of ancient trees.

The parks offer a serene escape from the bustling city, creating a perfect balance for your London adventure. Festival fun What would summer be without the spirit of the carnival and street and food festivals? London’s summer calendar is a cultural feast with a plethora of festivals, events and outdoor performances to entertain those having fun under the sun.

From the iconic Notting Hill Carnival, which puts Caribbean culture, music, and food at the centre of its celebration, to the Hampton Court Palace Festival, where iconic musicians enthral music lovers with their tunes, there’s something for everyone. The streets resonate with music, laughter, and the joyous spirit of celebration. You can immerse yourself in the diverse cultural tapestry of London, make new friends and create lasting memories amidst the festive atmosphere.

Extended daylight hours Like Cape Town, one delightful aspect of London’s summer is the extended daylight hours. The sun sets later in the evening, providing you with ample time to explore the city’s attractions. Imagine taking a sunset stroll along the South Bank, admiring the illuminated landmarks like the London Eye, Tower Bridge, and the Shard before enjoying a delicious dinner as the sun finally sets and the London lights come to life.