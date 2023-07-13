South Africa’s dreamy safari locations, pristine beaches, enchanting mountains and romantic winelands have been given a thumbs-up by readers from the UK. Telegraph readers in the UK recognised South Africa as the supreme tourist destination and voted Mzansi as “The Best Country” and Cape Town “The Best City in The World” at the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards.

According to South African Tourism, the Telegraph Travel Awards are distinguished platform within the travel industry and recognise destinations that captivate the imagination and leave an indelible mark on visitors. It said South Africa’s accolades, voted for by 27 000 passionate readers, underscores the country’s unparalleled natural landscapes, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultural experiences. The body responsible for the promotion of South African tourism in international markets revealed that the country welcomed 303 848 arrivals from the UK and Ireland in 2022.

“January to May 2023 arrivals from the UK now stand at 164 232 which is a 50.2% increase when compared to January to May 2022 arrivals of 109 372,” said SA Tourism. When it comes to Cape Town’s win, SA Tourism said the Mother City has long been celebrated for its picturesque beauty, world-famous landmarks, and warm hospitality. “The city’s win as the Best City in the World is a resounding affirmation of its status as a global tourism gem. From the majestic Table Mountain and stunning beaches to the captivating Cape Winelands and vibrant neighbourhoods, Cape Town offers an abundance of experiences that appeal to the senses and nourish the soul,” said South African Tourism.