5 Reasons why Gorah Elephant Camp is the ultimate safari experience

As the only private concession within Addo National Park, Gorah Elephant Camp provides an exclusive safari experience, coupled with the assurance of being situated in a Malaria-free area. Renowned for having the highest concentration of elephants in the world, guests have the unique opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures up close in their natural habitat.

The lodge’s expansive veranda overlooks a waterhole, frequented by elephants, allowing guests to observe them without even leaving the comfort of the lodge. Additionally, thrilling game drives and guided walks offer the chance to spot the Big 5. As a special addition to the wildlife encounters, Gorah Elephant Camp now offers the opportunity to meet, watch, observe, and experience the habituated Gorah meerkat family. Dining here is a truly memorable experience, whether in the opulent Manor House or under the starlit sky at the Boma.

Returning from an evening game drive, guests are greeted by the enchanting glow of fire and twinkling candlelight, creating an unbeatable ambiance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorah Elephant Camp (@gorahelephantcamp) Additionally, the camp offers guests a safari experience that transports them back in time, combining old-world glamour with modern comforts. The luxury tents provide a five-star experience while immersing guests in the serenity and vastness of an authentic African bush escape.

For convenience, guests have the option to self-drive to the lodge or fly into Port Elizabeth airport, which offers daily flights. This makes it an easily accessible destination for locals seeking an unforgettable escape. For those seeking to combine the best of both worlds, the sister properties of Tsala Treetop Lodge and Hunter’s Country House along the Garden Route offer a perfect complement to the Gorah experience. The hotel team can arrange seamless transfers between these locations. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorah Elephant Camp (@gorahelephantcamp) During the winter season, Gorah Elephant Camp aims to make the ultimate five-star safari escape more accessible to South African travellers.

Here are 5 reasons why you should add this place to your safari bucket list: Exclusive private concession: Gorah Elephant Camp is the only private concession within Addo National Park, offering an exclusive safari experience. As a guest, you’ll have the privilege of exploring this pristine wilderness without the crowds, allowing for a more intimate connection with nature.

Unparalleled wildlife encounters: With the densest population of elephants in the world, Gorah Elephant Camp provides an incredible opportunity to observe these majestic creatures up close in their natural habitat. From the lodge’s veranda, you can witness elephants visiting the waterhole just steps away. Thrilling game drives and guided walks also offer the chance to spot the Big 5, creating unforgettable wildlife encounters. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorah Elephant Camp (@gorahelephantcamp) Unique meerkat experience: Gorah Elephant Camp recently introduced the chance to meet, watch, observe, and experience the habituated Gorah meerkat family.

This unique encounter allows you to learn about these fascinating creatures and witness their captivating behaviours first-hand. Exquisite dining: Indulge in a culinary journey. Whether dining in the refined opulence of the Manor House or under a starlit sky at the Boma, each meal is a memorable occasion. The talented ensemble of chefs will cater to all your dietary needs, ensuring a gourmet experience beyond compare.

Timeless safari style: The camp effortlessly blends old-world glamour with modern comforts. The luxury tents provide a five-star experience while immersing you in the tranquillity and vastness of the African bush. Enjoy the serenity and uninterrupted expanse of this authentic escape while experiencing the epitome of safari luxury. Don’t miss out on this chance to create cherished memories in the heart of the African bush.