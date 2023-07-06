Experience the ideal fusion of golf, wine and wildlife in Plettenberg Bay

Even during the cooler months when many regions are bundling up, Plettenberg Bay remains a welcoming destination with its mild weather and pleasant, sun-filled days. The Putt and Plett package includes opulent accommodation on a bed-and-breakfast basis.

Guests will also be treated to a complimentary minibar and a round of golf at the exquisite Gary Player-designed Goose Valley Golf course, complete with a golf cart. The 5-star treatment extends with a delectable 3-course dinner at the hotel's renowned restaurant and a rejuvenating spa treatment worth R550 at the Fresh Wellness Spa. The Plett Winelands, located in the region, has gained recognition as a major attraction along the Garden Route, boasting 18 wine farms.

This area is particularly suited for cooler-climate varietals like Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Noir. For example, with the Putt and Plett package, guests can visit the award-winning Newstead Lund Family Wine Estate for a delightful lunch paired with a 2-varietal wine tasting. Lund Family Wine Estate. Picture: INSTGRAM For those seeking a taste of South Africa's vibrant wine culture, allow us to recommend a few more wine farms to explore in Plettenberg Bay. Bramon Wine Estate is known for its stunning vineyard backdrop. The estate also offers a charming restaurant where you can satisfy your taste buds to delectable cuisine paired with their acclaimed wines.

Picture yourself surrounded by the vine-laden landscape as you enjoy a romantic meal, perhaps even setting the stage for a memorable proposal. And, of course, let's not forget the perfect excuse to celebrate with a bottle of their finest! Nestled in the picturesque countryside, Kay and Monty Vineyards is another hidden gem well worth exploring. This boutique winery specializes in cool-climate varietals like Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, perfectly suited to the region's unique terroir.

Step into their beautiful tasting room and be transported to a world of relaxation and indulgence. Allow their wines to take centre stage as you soak in the tranquil atmosphere and appreciate the true artistry of winemaking. Bramon Wine Estate. Picture: INSTAGRAM If you are familiar with Plett, you’ll know that the ocean is one of its treasures. Guests have the opportunity to enjoy a remarkable 30% discount on whale watching and dolphin encounters through our esteemed activity partners, Ocean Blue Adventures.

Get a closer look at these spectacular creatures as they gracefully dance on the waters of Plett. Indulge in delectable dishes crafted with the freshest ingredients, and enjoy the finest flavours that pay homage to the region's bountiful offering Before or after dinner, treat yourself to a delightful experience at The Sandbar, where you can enjoy a wide selection of pre-dinner drinks, fine teas, exquisite wines, and expertly crafted signature cocktails throughout the day.

Ocean Blue Adventures. Picture: INSTAGRAM Let’s not forget the golfers of the family. The Southern Cape is renowned as South Africa's golfing Mecca, boasting over 25 exceptional golf courses along the scenic 250 km coastline, combined with breathtaking landscapes encompassing seaside cliffs, white sandy beaches, lagoons, and evergreen forests. The Putt and Plett package is valid until October 31, 2023, starting from R2 815 per person sharing per night – exclusive to South African residents. The Plettenberg hotel. Picture: Supplied Looking for a 5-star Hotel in the area? Discover the perfect blend of luxury, natural beauty, and warm hospitality The Plettenberg.