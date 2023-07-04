Let’s go chasing the sun: discover the growing trend of sun tourism

According to HT Lifestyle, A Krishna Mohan, MD at Southern Travels, shared with the ‘Hinduism Times’ that mountain tourism had traditionally been associated with winter activities like skiing and snowboarding for example in the Alps. But this is changing. As preferences evolve and people seek diverse experiences, sun tourism has gained popularity among mountain lovers.

And let’s face it, days are better with a little sunshine in it. By venturing to sun-kissed locations amidst mountains, travellers can revel in the natural beauty of rugged peaks, serene valleys, and lush forests while enjoying the the kiss of the sun. Benefits of sun tourism Sun tourism contributes to local economies by extending the tourism season, generating income for businesses, accommodations, and service providers that rely heavily on winter activities.

This economic stimulus helps sustain local communities and encourages further growth and development. Promoting sustainability The development of sun tourism emphasizes sustainable practices, including conservation initiatives, environmentally friendly infrastructure, and responsible tourism.

This focus ensures the long-term preservation of natural resources, benefiting both the environment and future generations of visitors. Encouraging regional development Sun tourism drives infrastructure development in mountainous areas, leading to improved accessibility, transportation, and amenities.

This development not only enhances the overall tourist experience but also creates employment opportunities and stimulates the local economy, thereby benefiting the entire region. Surfing at Blouberg Strand, Werstern Cape Diverse range of activities Sun tourism expands the array of activities available in mountainous regions beyond winter sports. Visitors can partake in outdoor pursuits such as hiking, mountain biking, golfing, water sports, and cultural experiences.

This diversification attracts travellers with varying interests, allowing them to engage in a broader range of experiences. For example in Cape Town, for those seeking more adventurous experiences, nearby locations like Clifton Beach and Bloubergstrand are also popular for water sports. Bloubergstrand, in particular, is renowned for its strong winds, making it a hotspot destination for kite boarding and surfing. Additionally, the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town offers a range of water-based activities, including jet skiing, boat tours, and even cage diving with great white sharks for the adrenaline seekers

Captivating natural beauty One of the primary draws of sun tourism is the opportunity to witness breathtaking sunrise and sunset views from mountain summits. These captivating vistas create unforgettable moments and provide a profound connection with nature. Sun tourism offers a revitalizing and invigorating experience that caters to the desires of individuals seeking a deeper connection with the natural world.

Karkloof Canopy Tour located in the Karkloof Nature Reserve a thrilling zipline adventure. Picture: INSTAGRAM Take a trip on the Karkloof Canopy Tour in the Karkloof Nature Reserve, for a thrilling zipline adventure that allows you to soar through the treetops and take in panoramic views of the surrounding forest and waterfalls. The tour combines adventure with the beauty of the natural surroundings. For wine enthusiasts or those who simply enjoy good wine, the Midlands Wine Route in the KZN Midlands is home to some wonderful vineyards and wineries. Embark on a wine tasting tour and indulge in the flavours of the region.

Enjoy a leisurely afternoon sampling a variety of wines, surrounded by scenic vineyards and rolling hills under the sun. With its economic, environmental, and cultural benefits, sun tourism creates a harmonious blend of diverse experiences for both visitors and local communities. As travellers continue to seek out refreshing and invigorating adventures, sun tourism is poised to provide unforgettable moments and a deeper connection with nature.