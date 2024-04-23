Cruise line launches extended stay programme for guests

Summer is all about long days and short nights and travellers ooking to enjoy every moment of summer can do so as MSC Cruises announced a new extended cruise package for travellers. According to the cruise line, its summer 2024 “Stay & Cruise” programme, allows guests the chance to further elevate their 7-night cruise into a 9 or 10-night holiday.

“The enriching programme includes a new add-on package, providing guests the opportunity to extend their holidays of discovery before or after their seven-night cruise at sea with an additional two-night accommodation with breakfast included at a 4-star hotel in Athens, Venice and Rome or a 3-star hotel in Miami as well as the option for two or three nights at a 4-star hotel in New York,” said MSC Cruises. The cruise line also revealed that guests can explore and discover destinations to their heart’s content as the package includes a half-day city excursion to discover a city’s top attractions on various MSC Cruises Summer 2024 sailings in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. To ensure an even more seamless end-to-end holiday experience, MSC said, the offer features private ground transfers, including from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the ship for guests staying before the cruise.

For guests staying after the cruise, transfers from the ship to the hotel and from the hotel to the airport are also included. The programme will be available on 11 ships across 5 destinations including Athens, Venice, Rome, Miami and New York. For travellers embarking on a Western or Eastern Mediterranean cruise and looking to further discover the capital city of Rome, the offer is linked on MSC Divina, MSC Fantasia, MSC Musica, MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview from Civitavecchia before or after their cruise.

For those sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, the add-on package for extended exploration of Venice is available pre-or post-cruise with MSC Armonia, MSC Lirica and MSC Sinfonia from Marghera-Venice. Guests sailing on MSC Opera and departing from the port of Piraeus, can opt to prolong their holiday of discovery in Athens before their cruise, MSC said. The offer can be booked with Caribbean itineraries on MSC Seascape departing from Miami for an additional two-day stay in Miami before the cruise.

Travellers looking to explore the Big Apple will also have the opportunity to extend their holiday pre-cruise in New York with MSC Meraviglia departing from New York. News of the extended stay programme was well received by travellers with many expressing excitement on the cruiseline’s official Instagram page. Instagram user @jojo.hess said: “MSC Splendida in July 😍 counting the days.”