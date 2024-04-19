Doha’s Hamad International crowned the World’s Best Airport in the Middle East

After only a decade of operating as an airport, and connecting passengers seamlessly from all around the world, the Skytrax 2024 World Airport Awards has crowned Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, as the World’s Best Airport. Skytrax is the world’s airline and airport star rating programme. Doha’s airport airline code is DOH.

Added to its many accolades, the airport received the title of World’s Best Airport Shopping for a second consecutive year and was also recognised as the Best Airport in the Middle East for the tenth consecutive year, at this year’s awards in Frankfurt, Germany. The airport’s recognition is based on meticulous assessments conducted by air travellers. They evaluated the airport's performance across key performance indicators and selected it as the best in the world amongst a group of over 500 global airport contenders.

The airport also achieved a a significant milestone in 2023, witnessing an exceptional surge in passenger traffic, then and whilst also serving over 45 million passengers, the airport experienced a remarkable 31% increase compared to the previous year, surpassing the momentum established during the historic FIFA World Cup. Hamad International Airport’s iconic Orchard. Picture: Instagram According to Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Al-Meer, who also spearheaded the development and growth of the airport over the past decade, the award is a remarkable achievement for the airport as it celebrates its 10th anniversary of operational excellence. “It is a testament to the dedication of our team and partners, who have contributed to providing passengers with the finest travel experience.

“Our continuous investment in our facilities and pioneering initiatives in retail and hospitality within a single expansive terminal has made this achievement possible,” said Al-Meer. He emphasised the importance of understanding passenger needs and evolving travel trends. At the heart of their growth strategy lies the passenger journey, their evolving needs, and commitment to meeting and exceeding their expectations. “We have introduced a diverse range of experiences at the airport, including ‘Souq Al Matar’, which brings Qatari hospitality and culture closer to travellers, ‘Orchard’, the ideal place for relaxation and rejuvenation between flights and an array of high-end lounges.