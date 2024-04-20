In response to the escalating rate of kidnappings in South Africa, the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has urged law enforcement agencies to take decisive action. With more than 15 000 recorded abductions reported by Statistics SA, predominantly targeting vulnerable groups, urgent measures are needed to safeguard human rights and ensure the safety of all citizens.

DWYPD Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating that as the country celebrated Freedom Month, the government’s call for action continued through an ongoing campaign. The statistics paint a grim picture, with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal bearing the brunt of the crisis. According to the report, Gauteng reported 7 818 cases, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 3 081 cases in the 2022/2023 financial year alone. The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) underscored the alarming trend, revealing a staggering 260% increase in kidnappings reported to the police over the past decade.

"While kidnapping for ransom makes up only 5% of the cases, violence against women takes many forms – physical, sexual, economic, and psychological. All of these represent a violation of human dignity and human rights and have lasting consequences for women and children and their communities. “The impact of these abductions extends far beyond the immediate victims, affecting socio-economic indices and community cohesion. "Kidnapping poses a very serious effect on all the socio-economic indices such as psychological/emotional trauma, indebtedness of the victims’ family, unplanned relocation of people, financial loss through payment of ransom/protection and forceful closure of businesses, among others.“