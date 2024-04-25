Hermanus, besides being South Africa’s whale watching capital, has also become a popular destination for tourists and retirees wishing to live in this beautiful town on a stunning coastline in the Western Cape. I visit Hermanus every year and would love to share some photos of my trip there recently.

Ficks pool overlooked by a wonderful cafe /restaurant. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi The coastal Pathway with its colourful flora makes for an amazing walk in the fresh air with beautiful views. We went out on a whale hunt and this view is of the coastline.

It is essentially an old fishing village and old discarded boats litter RJs landscape bringing colour and character to the town. Hermanus is the perfect place for relaxation and rejuvenation for my wife and I. Bientangs Cave is a popular restaurant built into and on the rocks with waves crashing at your feet … bare feet are indeed acceptable but we always ask for " the captains table ", which is set back and raised on a rock perfectly suited for a delicious meal with a view to die for.