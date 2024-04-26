Magashule assures voters of his candidacy in the elections

There were reports that the party would not be on the ballot due to technical issues. LEADER of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), Ace Magashule has assured voters that his face will be on the ballot paper for next month’s elections. His assurance came in the wake of reports that the party would not be on the ballot due to some technical issues.

However, in clearing the air, Magashule dismissed such reports as mere ‘propaganda’, adding that ‘case or no case’ with the IEC, his party will be contesting the elections. Early this week, reports in the media suggested that ANC presidential spokesperson, Sibongile Besani had pronounced that ACT would not be contesting the elections. This was in spite of the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) final national candidates list having confirmed Magashule and ACT’s inclusion on the ballot.

On Thursday, in a video statement, Magashule said his party was on course to contest the elections. "South African voters, ACT is on the ballot paper. On the 27th, 28th, and 29th of May, cast your vote for ACT. You'll find our name on the ballot. Disregard the propaganda. Case or no case and legal cases, we are present in the election. As for myself, I am still jumping like a tennis ball, floating like a butterfly, and stinging like a bee. Watch us, we are almost there,“ he said. Magashule’s address to his party faithful came just two days after former National Coordinator of the party, Kwezi Toko resigned from the party amid a litany of challenges facing ACT.

In a statement on Tuesday, Toko said he would leaving ACT to join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. “Furthermore, I remain committed to the ideals and goals of the African Congress for Transformation and will continue to support its mission in any capacity that aligns with my values and aspirations. However, I have decided to shift my support and participation. I will be voting for uMkhonto weSizwe Party in the upcoming elections,” he said in his resignation letter with the party. Toko said as the national coordinator he had tried but failed to help the party to resolve its many challenges. These included decentralisation issues, financial mismanagement and avoidance of meetings.