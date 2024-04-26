5 ways to make healthy eating more exciting

Let’s face it, eating the same healthy foods, day in and day out, can get a little boring after a while. However, eating healthy does not have to be so boring. Let’s look at a few ways to make healthy eating more fun. The more colour you add to your dishes, the more excited you’ll be about what you are eating. Picture: Pexels/Bruna Branco Make your food attractive

Top chefs are judged on the presentation of their dishes before anyone even takes a bite. One of the reasons is that we eat with our eyes first. If you are just eating different shades of brown, it wont’ be very enticing. The more colour you add to your dishes, the more excited you’ll be about what you are eating. Use vegetables and fruit to bring vibrancy to your meals. Sprinkle toppings – such as fresh herbs, diced nuts and lemon or lime zest – to elevate the dish and add a finishing touch. If you are feeling adventurous, use edible flowers for a pop of unexpected colour.

Stop with the boring breakfast Breakfast is often the one meal that is very routine. Many people eat the exact same food every single day for breakfast. While that may work for some, it might drive others to feel frustrated and bored with the usual healthy morning staples. Instead of your typical first-meal fare, switch up your usual routine and eat something less conventional. Fire up your taste buds with some healthy ethnic food.

Enjoy a fibre-filled stir-fry or vegetable salad, instead of the same egg-white omelette. It’s perfectly acceptable to have lunch or dinner dishes in the morning. Enliven a salad, vegetable or meat dies by making your own dressing and marinade from scratch. Picture: Pexels/Gilly Topicha Make your own salad dressings and marinades You can jazz up your usual salads, veggie dishes, and marinated meats by making your own dressings from scratch.

In a glass jar or seal-top container, mix together two parts olive or canola oil and one part acid (vinegar, lemon juice, lime juice, or mustard) along with your favourite herbs and spices and a little salt. Shake to combine and prepare to dazzle your taste buds. Mix and match your menu Healthy eating needs to be interesting to keep you coming back for more. But it does not require intricate recipes, and you should not need to cut out any primary nutrient sources.

Keep your meals simple but delicious by meal prepping for three days at a time and focusing on the basics. Add flavour with herbs and spices without adding fat, salt and sugar. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliot Select unique spices and seasonings Herbs and spices add quite a lot of flavour without adding fat, salt and sugar. You probably have your go-to spices and herbs, but do not be afraid to think outside the typical spice rack.