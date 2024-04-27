Childress’ thoughtprovoking play lit by SA star

Cape Town - The winter chills are creeping in and if the warmth of the theatre is becoming the better option replacing outdoor summer events, we don't blame you. And we've got another intriguing show to add to your list this May.

Alice Childress' witty and thought-provoking play, Trouble in Mind, puts the spotlight on sexism, racism, identity and power, with celebrated actress Thembi Mtshali Jones leading an outstanding cast, at the Baxter Flipside, from May 14 to June 1 at 7.30pm with Saturday matinees at 2pm. Childress was the first black playwright to win an Obie Award. Over the course of her career, she has received numerous accolades for her extensive contribution to the arts, including the Harlem School of the Arts Humanitarian Award in 1987.

She died of cancer in New York City on August 14, 1994, leaving an unfinished novel about two of her great-grandmothers. Now, South African theatre greats bring the story to life under the direction of the award-winning Mdu Kweyama. Stage, film and television blueblood, Mtshali-Jones, heads up a formidable cast, featuring Antony Coleman (Expelled, Curse of the Starving Class), Royston Stoffels (Aunty Merle It’s a Girl, Hamlet), Nicky Rebelo

(Scenes from An Execution, Aunty Merle It’s a Girl), Adrian Collins (Hamlet, Bench), Daniel Newton (Delela, Shadow Boxing) and Alyssa van Reenen (Mirre en Aalwyn, Drowning Diaries). Members of the Baxter's Fires Burning company complete the ensemble, comprising Lyle October, Awethu Hleli and Tamzin Williams, who were all seen in Othello and Of Loss – Handle with Care. Set in the 1950s during rehearsals for an upcoming Broadway production, the ‘play-within-a-play' comedy-drama follows the challenges and differences faced by a group of multi-generational black and white actors and their white male director and stage manager.

Racial politics and tensions collide, as backstage hypocrisy and prejudice unravel at the theatre. What unfolds is a moving, funny, yet penetrating look at the behind-the-scenes ‘goings-on' in a dubious theatrical environment. Mtshali-Jones told Weekend Argus about her portrayal of the character Wiletta.

“Bringing the character of Wiletta on stage is refreshing because of the ability to speak truthfully about the frustrations actors experience playing parts that are stereotypes and not truthful to their own experiences. “This role speaks to me because I have gone through these experiences as an actor – it hits home for me. I'm excited about this character because I know a lot of other actresses will relate to these experiences.” Fleur du Cap winner Kweyama tackles these issues head-on, highlighting the contrast between the characters' public persona, and their true feelings and frustrations.

Kweyama told the Weekend Argus: “It has been a pleasure to sink my teeth into this classic text. This play was written 70 years ago and yet the themes are still relevant today. “This is a must see play because it keeps reminding us of where we come from, and where we are as a country and the world in general. “The play had a troubled history when it was first produced before finally getting the recognition and praise that it deserves, albeit years later.