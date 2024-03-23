One-hander bags Fleur Du Cap award

Durban — Pocketing a Fleur Du Cap, considered one of the country’s foremost theatre awards, was a moment to savour for the Durban-based cast and crew of The King of Broken Things. The one-hander play, created and produced by Michael Taylor Broderick, landed the honours in the “Best Production for Children and Young Adult” category, at a ceremony at the Baxter Theatre, Cape Town, on Sunday.

Since its debut in 2018, a string of awards has come the way of this production, including best script, director and actress accolades at the 2022 International Festival for Street and Puppet Theatre in Bulgaria. Cara Roberts, who plays the lone character – a boy – in the production, regarded the Fleur as “validation” that every bit of effort from everyone involved was not in vain. “When our category was called I got nervous, why, I don’t know. I was convinced another group from Cape Town would win. When I heard the King ... it was a shock and complete joy. It is a huge moment in our local arts industry,” she said.

While Broderick has much regard for the international plaudits they bagged previously, he also values the latest endorsement from his countrymen. “Cape Town is the heart of theatre in South Africa and many of the productions we were up against were from the city. Since we received the award, we have received many congratulatory messages.” Broderick is grateful he persevered with The King of Broken Things.

“Thinking about when we first started and where we are now, I’m so glad I have gone all the way with this.” The King of Broken Things, a poignant one hander by Michael Taylor Broderick, and starring Cara Roberts, has won a Fleur Du Cap award. | SHELLEY KJONSTAD Independent Newspapers Broderick credited his young sons, Eli-Gray and Micahtru, with inspiring some of the themes, tones and trajectory of the production in tackling everyday life issues. “They got mentioned in my acceptance speech. Hopefully, one day my boys will remember that I have inspired them to imagine, dream and believe, which were three key words I used in the show. If I can leave them with that, then I believe I have left them with something great,” he said.

Tracey Saunders, a Fleur Du Cap judge, said the awards were the oldest and most prestigious theatre awards in South Africa, and the next edition would be their 60th. Saunders said although only productions staged in Cape Town were eligible, they appreciated that several productions had toured and the adjudication process was overseen by an external auditor. She described The King of Broken Things as “phenomenal on many counts”.