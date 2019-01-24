World
Trump could plunge America into constitutional crisis, say ex-senators
Forty-four former US Senators warned of threats to US democracy under President Donald Trump, and a "constitutional crisis" for America.11 December 2018 | World
Five living US presidents in show of unity at George HW Bush's state funeral
A divided Washington led by the nation's five living presidents put on a show of unity at the poignant state funeral of George H.W. Bush.5 December 2018 | World
PICS: America prepares to bid farewell to George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush's funeral draws together world envoys, Americans of high office and a guy from Maine who used to fix things in Bush's house.5 December 2018 | World
Teens drink liquid from used sanitary pads in disgusting new drug trend
Police in Indonesia arrested several teenagers who later admitted that they got high by boiling used sanitary towels and drinking the liquid.16 November 2018 | World