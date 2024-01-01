Independent Online
Monday, January 1, 2024

Queen Margrethe of Denmark to abdicate on January 14

The queen in a blue suit and had stands on red-carpeted steps along side her bearded son, wearing a black suit.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and her son, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, during an official welcoming ceremony at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin on November 10, 2021. File picture: Tobias SCHWARZ AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Copenhagen, Denmark

Queen Margrethe of Denmark announced during her traditional New Year’s Eve televised address on Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14, making way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Citing her age and health issues, she made the announcement during her traditional New Year's Eve speech broadcast on Danish television.

“In two weeks’ time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years,” she said.

That length of time would take its toll on anyone, she added.

“One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past ...

“On January 14, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik.”

AFP

