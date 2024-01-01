Queen Margrethe of Denmark to abdicate on January 14

Queen Margrethe of Denmark announced during her traditional New Year’s Eve televised address on Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14, making way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Citing her age and health issues, she made the announcement during her traditional New Year's Eve speech broadcast on Danish television.

“In two weeks’ time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years,” she said.

That length of time would take its toll on anyone, she added.