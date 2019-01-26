Arts
Arts Highlights
Advertisement
More from Arts
GALLERY: Festive family fun at Durban Botanic Gardens
Parents looking for an exciting and enchanting place to take their children to this festive season, can head down to the Durban Botanic Gardens.18 December 2018 | Daily News
So which mince pie should you leave next to the chimney for Santa?
The Independent on Saturday's mince pie taste test reveals where you should shop for the winning festive treat8 December 2018 | Arts
Loyiso Gola shows love for Trevor Noah
The two have been friends for well over a decade7 December 2018 | Daily News
City gears up to host Gospel Icons Discovery Competition
On Sunday, gospel artists from around the city will gather at the Ohlange Sports Ground in Inanda for the iconic event.5 December 2018 | Daily News