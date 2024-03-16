Plan some weekend fun

Shows Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. On the main stage from 10am to 1pm is The Sandy Elle Band. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes, etc. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, 2nd-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, 9am-2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids’ entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Shows Kearsney College: The King of Broken Things – a multiple award-winning whimsical, profound and poignant one hander about hope, fixing and mending, forgiving and healing by Michael Taylor Broderick, and featuring Cara Roberts (as a young boy) comes to 1000 Hills for a single performance at Kearsney College on Thursday, March 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets R150 through Webtickets or Pick n Pay. Wild Coast Sun Tropical Nites Theatre: Veteran comedian Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist presents Sleep! from Tuesday, March 26 to Sunday, March 31. At 7.30pm and on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets from R150 per adult and kids under 12 and students R100 from Webtickets or Pick ‘n Pay.

Music Rhumbelow Durban: (tomorrow) Saxophonist Andrew Young and Durban pianist Graham Hudson in Timeless, classics through jazz, blues and swing. At 2pm. Also at Northlands on March 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200, 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Old Mushroom Farm: (tomorrow) Nibs van der Spuy and Guy Buttery at Under the Figtree, Nkomba Sanctuary, Pennington, from 12.30pm for 1.30pm. Tickets R200/R150. 083 441 5084 (bring picnics & chairs). nibsmusic.com

UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Bokani Dyer solo performance on Wednesday, March 20 at 5.30pm. Dyer is an award-winning artist, with a growing global reputation. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Bookings from [email protected]. Also at Webtickets for R120 The Playhouse Opera: KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 summer symphony season. The final performance on Thursday, March 21 is conducted by Daniel Boico with soloist Nina Schumann and Megan-Geoffrey Prins on piano and includes Dvořák’s Czech Suite; Camille Saint Saëns’s Carnival of the Animals and Mozart’s Symphony No. 38 ‘The Prague’. At 7pm. Tickets from Quicket. Free return bus from Grace Family Church in uMhlanga departing at 6.15pm; St Agnes Church at 5.45pm for Upper Highway area; Westville Senior Primary leaves at 6pm; Berea’s Caister Lodge leaving 6.20pm. To book email [email protected] or call 031 369 9438.

Durban High School: The Schools Jazz Festival from March 22-24 offers a weekend of some of SA’s top jazz and blues musicians with a line up including the KZN Wind Band, Platform Jazz, Beat Route, the KZN Alumni Band, The Nick Pitman Quartet, REQTEQ, the Andile Yanana Trio and Linda Sikhkane. Highlight is the massed KZN Schools jazz bands on Sunday afternoon. Tickets and times from webtickets. St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill: Durban Symphonic Choir and KZNPO in Mozart’s Requiem conducted by Lykele Temmingh with soloists Thembi Hadebe, Sibonelo Mbanjwa, Zonke Zinzume and Andile Dlamini on Sunday, March 24 at 3pm. Tickets R130 through Quicket or at the door, under-12s free. Film

Rhumbelow Film Club, Durban: (today) Elvis on the big screen at 7pm: 2022 biographical drama told through Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Austin Butler plays Presley. Food and bar at the venue. Film club members (no charge) and guests (R100) . Booking essential through 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Art Decorative Arts Society: Presentation by civil engineer Brain Downie on The Evolution of Creativity in an Era of Artificial Intelligence on Tuesday, March 19 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at the Visitors’ Centre, Durban Botanic Gardens. R50 for members, R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches after the lecture. Call Lynne on 083 281 2994.

Tatham Art Gallery: Sculptures in wood by Carl Roberts depicting “Ordering Chaos”. Until April 21. KZNSA: Mphendla Ndlela, a solo exhibition by Thami Jali. Until March 24. The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: Exhibition Perspective celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists. Until March 25.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 1pm, hike the Old Whaling Station from and through the Bluff military base. Pre-booking essential. Call David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian, 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. 039 315 7359. Events UKZN Centre for Creative Arts: (today and tomorrow) 2024 Time of the Writer Festival, themed Reflection, Resonance and Revival, reviving the essence of writing in a democratic society. Until March 21. Tickets at Webtickets. See tow.ukzn.ac.za/

North Beach: Durban Festival of Chariots, March 29 to April 1, North Beach, Bay of Plenty Lawns and Amphitheatre from 11am to 9am. Street Lit Books: If you need something to read, keep an eye open for Street Lit 2nd-hand booksellers. Look out for bright lime green branding. You can donate books, too. Be included. Send details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication.