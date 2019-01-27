News
Woven together with golden thread
As India celebrates its 70th Republic Day, its 25-year partnership with SA is progressive and forward looking26 January 2019 | News
#Elections2019: Durban mayor to urge congregants to register to vote
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has called on residents of Durban to register to vote, despite the rainy conditions around the city on Saturday.26 January 2019 | Daily News
Bid to expedite Road Accident Fund bill
Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport has indicated it wants the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill passed urgently and before South Africans head to the polls.26 January 2019 | Politics
Newly formed Land Party draws lessons from China
A new party established by land and community activists will contest this year’s general elections with promises to run South Africa like China.26 January 2019 | Elections