Pipes beckon at Highland Gathering

Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Tatum Tides will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm. Fields Centre Antique Fair: (today) from 9am to 2pm at the Fields Centre, Kloof. Antiques and collectables including silver, linen, books, records, porcelain, beautiful murano glass, jewellery etc.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Clansthal Seasonal Craft Market: May 5, 9am-2pm. More than 40 carefully selected stalls offering a variety of quality, handcrafted products at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal. A private garden offers shade, sea views, music and light meals and refreshments for sale. No dogs. Clansthal Conservancy fundraiser. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Abba: Thank You For The Music. One Step Productions takes you on the real-life journey of Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Benny and Bjorn to celebrate their greatest hits. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. R200 a ticket. Bookings 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket.

Wild Coast Sun: Comedy heavy weights bring the laughs in Comedy Combo: Sifiso Nene, Mpho Popps, David Kau, Skhumba Hlophe and Sis Maria. From 8pm-11pm on May 17. Tickets from R250 through Computicket. Square Space Theatre: Howard College: ArtFluence Human Rights Festival from May 3-8. On Monday May 6 at 7.30pm the UKZN Centre for Creative Arts will present a one-off performance of Shakespeare to Gaza conceived and directed by Tauriq Jenkins and Megan Choritz, interspersing texts from Shakespeare with texts written by some of Gaza’s contemporary playwrights. All proceeds will be in aid of Ashtar Theatre Company so the company can continue the psycho-social therapeutic work they are doing with traumatised children in Gaza. Tickets R100 through Webtickets. Music

UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: April’s “Twosday” on April 30 features Ntuthuko Mthuthu in concert. Njabulo on percussion, Pianola on piano and Jay on the bass. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students from the door, at webtickets or [email protected] Art KZNSA: 2024 Members’ Award - A Visual Prose, the intriguing dynamics of playing with words, prose and language. Ends tomorrow.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Morewood Farm to Springside reserve. A new hike discovery. Cost R30. Bring money for dinner from magic menu and craft beer and craft shooters. Call David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. 039 315 7359. Film Alliance Française Cine Club: Chiel de la Casse (Junkyard Dog). This story of a man and his dog and a blossoming romance earned Best First Film at Césares and Best Male Revelation for star Raphael Quenard. English subtitles. 22 Sutton Crescent, Morningside on April 30 at 6pm. Free entry.

Rhumbelow Theatre Big Screen, Durban: The Royal Opera production of Madame Butterfly on Monday, April 29. Screening starts at 6pm, doors open at 5pm. R150 a ticket. Food and bar available at the venue. Booking is essential. Call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Events Highland Gathering: (today) Toti Lions Club Highland Gathering at eManzimtoti’s Hutchison Park. Gates open 8am. Craft market, food stalls, beer tents, live entertainment, Mr and Mrs Highland Gathering, gymnastics, dancing and pipe bands. Mass band at 5pm. Tickets R60 adults, R40 pensioners and pupils, free under-6. R30 for secure parking.