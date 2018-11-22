Behind the News
Behind the News Highlights
THEN & NOW: The Hill Crest Hotel
Built in 1930 the grand old building was recommended as a health resort by Durban doctors6 November 2018 | Behind the News
Pik Botha’s Lockerbie mystery
Former foreign affairs minister denied he knew about the bomb on the plane24 October 2018 | Behind the News
Then and Now: The 1987 floods wash away Westville
Pictures bring back memories of carefree childhoods playing tennis and riding horses24 October 2018 | Behind the News
THEN & NOW: Ashraf Supply Store
'The shop was the in thing for kids coming out of school. It had pool tables and soccer tables,' remembers one Reservoir Hills resident18 October 2018 | Behind the News