Art, laughs and rock ’n’ roll

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. On the main stage from 10am to 1pm is Angel. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected]. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Shows The Globe Suncoast: (today) “The Cake Litey” is a rollicking new comedy show that’s hot out of the oven, about cakes, cookies and even tarts. Sans Moonsamy, Matthew Govender aka Juicy-J and Nikiwe Gqom Queen. Tickets from Computicket. More info at www.suncoastcasino.co.za. iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino: (today) “Podcast and Chill: Live Nation Tour with MacG and Sol” at 6pm. A mixture of fun, entertainment, music, social conversations and laughter at the live show hosted by MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady. Tickets from R250 at Quicket.

Music Old Mushroom Farm: (today) Nibs van der Spuy and Guy Buttery, staples of the South African music scene, will play at The Old Mushroom Farm, 11 Karkloof Road, Howick, today at 4pm. Tickets are R200 through Quicket. Queries to [email protected] or 060 470 1218 Tickets Quicket. Next Sunday, March 17, they will be at Under the Figtree at Nkomba Sanctuary, Dolphin Drive, Pennington, from 12.30pm for 1.30pm. Tickets R200/R150 (discounted tickets). Contact 083 441 5084 (bring picnics and chairs). More info at nibsmusic.com. Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands Bowling Club: (today) Classic Rock with Barry Thomson and the Reals with guest Shaun Dragt, paying tribute to Deep Purple, Uriah Heep, Santana, Pink Floyd and more. Today at 7.30pm. Tickets R200, bookings at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or Computicket.

UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Go on a “Jazz Safari: A Journey through African Jazz” on Wednesday, March 13, a musical expedition across the diverse landscapes of Africa, showcasing African jazz fusion. On lead vocals is singer and songwriter Nomfundo Cele, aka “Cleo”, joined by backing vocalists Nomalanga Khanyile and Andile Hadebe, Samkelo “Njinji Street” Magwaza on piano, Blessing Twala on bass and Skhulile Mthembu on drums. Wednesday, March 13. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Booking and information: [email protected]. The Playhouse Opera: KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Summer symphony season. This Thursday, March 14, is conducted by Leon Bosch; soloist is Hyeyoon Park (violin). On the programme: Grieg’s Holberg Suite; Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Schubert’s Symphony No 5. At 7pm. Tickets from Quicket. Free return bus service from Grace Family Church in uMhlanga departing at 6.15pm; St Agnes Church at 5.45pm for Upper Highway area; Westville Senior Primary leaves at 6pm; Berea’s Caister Lodge leaving 6.20pm. The bus is free, but booking is essential via email [email protected] or call 031 369 9438.

Rhumbelow venues: Join international saxophonist Andrew Young and Durban pianist Graham Hudson for “Timeless”, an unforgettable night of classics through jazz, blues and swing, with a modern twist. On Sunday, March 17 at 2pm and at Northlands on Saturday, March 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200, bookings at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or Computicket. An exhibition of sculptures in wood by Carl Roberts, called “Ordering Chaos“, opens at the Tatham Art Gallery in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow. Art Tatham Art Gallery: Sculptures in wood by Carl Roberts depicting “Ordering Chaos”. Opens tomorrow at 11am and runs until April 21.

KZNSA: (today and tomorrow) Mphendla Ndlela, a solo exhibition by Thami Jali. Until March 24. The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: “Exhibition Perspective” celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists. Until March 25. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm we hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park to Centre Falls and beyond. Peak one beckons and beer and pizza after. Contact David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events UKZN Centre for Creative Arts: 2024 Time of the Writer Festival, themed Reflection, Resonance and Revival, reviving the essence of writing in a democratic society, discussing literature’s role in shaping citizenship, and celebrating the rich tapestry of our society’s identities. From March 14-21. Tickets at Webtickets. Full programme at tow.ukzn.ac.za/ North Beach: Durban Festival of Chariot will be held on the Easter weekend (March 29 to April 1) at North Beach, Bay of Plenty Lawns and Amphitheatre from 11am to 9am.