Medwood Gardens fountain dry in CBD green lung

Durban — This week’s feature on Durban then and now features a long-time favourite spot for a quiet break, but without the tranquil sound of falling water. It is a soothing green lung in the heart of the CBD, where trees and plants muffle the noise of the city and office workers can seek refuge in nature during their lunch hours.

The gardens are overseen by the Durban City Hall and are near the old Durban railway station and St Paul’s Church. The soothing sound of trickling water from the fountain commemorating Grace Amelia Osborn, who was mayoress of Durban for six years, now stands empty. Osborn died in 1957 at the age of 62, while in office. Her husband Percy Osborn served as mayor of Durban from 1933 to 34, 1950 to 54 and 1956 to 57.

These small gardens (about 7000m²) were named after botanist John Medley Wood who served as curator of the Durban Botanic Gardens for 30 years, from 1882 to 1912 when he retired. The now-dry Medwood Gardens fountain commemorates former Durban mayor Grace Amelia Osborn. The BP Centre to the left was built in the late 1970s and the Embassy Building in the early 1990s. | SHELLEY KJONSTAD/ Independent Newspapers Under his care, the Botanic Gardens became one of the best in the world and the oldest established gardens in Africa. Wood collected plant specimens from all over Natal and Zululand and has an impressive list of publications to his name.