Music, markets, dance and arts for your weekend

Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Name on the Drum will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm.

Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. 083 262 3693.

Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Shows

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: KickstArt presents the South African premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, a witty, wise and worldly musical comedy that explores the quirks and contradictions of modern love. Directed by Steven Stead, designed by Greg King, with musical direction by Roland Perold, choreography by Simone Mann, sound design by Stephanie Pais and lighting by Tina le Roux. Tickets from webtickets. Ends tomorrow. Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands Bowling Club: (today and tomorrow) Vincent: His Quest to Love and Be Loved with Daniel Anderson on vocals and Paul Ferreira on piano. 7.30pm. Tribute to Vincent van Gogh, who died at 37 from a self-inflicted wound in 1890. Tickets R220, pensioners R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: One Man’s Story – Tom Meehan, the legend of Springbok Radio comedy, including Men From the Ministry and High ’n Dry. Excerpts from his memoirs will be read by his son, Barry, covering the years Tom entertained at POW camps and the creation of Durban’s Springbok Radio Comedy. On April 21 at 2pm. Tickets R160, R100 for film club members from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket.

Music Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Country and line dancing, an evening of fun with DJ Curt on April 20. R50 a head, food and drink on sale, from 4.30pm till late. Call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] for more information. UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: “Twosday” concert with Ntuthuko Ndebele, widely known as Mthuthu on Tuesday, April 30. Mthuthu’s music fuses elements of African indigenous music and House while exploring themes of spirituality and cultural identity. Joining him will be Njabulo on percussion, Pianola on piano and Jay on the bass. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. At UKZN Howard College Campus, Dennis Shepstone Building, Level 2. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Tickets from webtickets or email [email protected]

Bassist Lex Futshane will be at the UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popluar Music on Wednesday at 5.30pm, joined by Zola Futshane on vocals, Phumlani Mtiti on saxophone, Neil Gonsalves on piano and Sbu Ncube on the drums. UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Bassist Lex Futshane on Wednesday, April 24, at 5.30pm, joined by Zola Futshane on vocals, Phumlani Mtiti on saxophone, Neil Gonsalves on piano and Sbu Ncube on the drums. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Tickets from Quicket or email [email protected] Church of the Redeemer, 1 Church Road, Hillcrest: (tomorrow) Music for cello, flute and piano by members of the KZN Philharmonic – Marguerite Spies, Sabine Baird and Margrit Deppe – at 11.30am. Programme includes: Antonio Vivaldi: Sonata in A minor for Flute, Cello and Basso Continuo; Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in C Major for Flute and Basso Continuo; Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from the Cello Sonata in A Major Op. 69; Carl Maria von Weber: Trio in g minor for Flute, Cello and Piano. Tickets are R100 from Quicket (R60 for children under 12), or R120 at the door. Amanzimtoti Golf Club: Meet the Jocks of the Transvaal Scottish Pipes and Drums, Craig Munro, Craig Lawrie, Bradley Parker and Gordon Grossett. April 25 at 7pm. Tickets at the door R175, students R100 or prebook on WhatsApp 082 428 2541. Bar and snacks available.

art Tatham Art Gallery: Sculptures in wood by Carl Roberts depicting Ordering Chaos. Ends tomorrow. KZNSA: 2024 Members’ Award; A Visual Prose, the intriguing dynamics of playing with words, prose and language. Until April 28.

The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Coastal, celebrating all things ocean-side. Until April 26. @thegallerylifestyle or 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm tomorrow, we hike Nqutu Falls. Meet at Nqutu reserve, King George Avenue, Waterfall. The reserve is not yet open to the public. Entrance fee R60. Call David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123.

Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. 039 315 7359. Film