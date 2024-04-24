Meet the diverse panellists at IOL’s dynamic breakfast event in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — As KwaZulu-Natal gears up for a pivotal breakfast event aimed at fostering dialogue and understanding, a diverse line-up of political party members is set to take the stage at Radisson Blu Hotel, on Wednesday morning. Representing a spectrum of ideologies and visions for the province, these panellists bring a wealth of experience and perspectives to the table. Let’s delve into who they are and the key tenets of their respective party manifestos.

THE IFP KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate, Thami Ntuli. File Picture 1. Thami Ntuli – IFP premier candidate: Thami Ntuli is a seasoned politician and community leader within the IFP. With a background in grass-roots activism, Ntuli has risen through the ranks of the party to become its premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal. He is known for his dedication to improving the lives of people in rural communities and advocating for their rights. Ntuli’s leadership style is characterised by a strong commitment to traditional values and a pragmatic approach to governance. DA KZN premier candidate, Chris Pappas. Picture: Supplied 2. Chris Pappas – DA KZN premier candidate: Chris Pappas is a dynamic and articulate spokesperson for the DA. With a background in business and entrepreneurship, Pappas brings a pragmatic and solutions-oriented approach to politics. He is known for his expertise in economic policy and his commitment to creating opportunities for job creation and economic growth.

Pappas is a strong advocate for accountability and transparency in government and has been instrumental in driving the DA’s agenda for good governance. ActionSA KZN premier candidate, Zwakele Mncwango. Picture: Supplied 3. Zwakele Mncwango – ActionSA: Zwakele Mncwango is a rising star within ActionSA, a party founded on the principles of accountability, service delivery and inclusive governance. Mncwango’s background in grass-roots activism and community development has shaped his approach to politics. He is known for his ability to connect with ordinary people and mobilise support for positive change. Mncwango is committed to addressing the root causes of poverty and inequality and building a better future for all South Africans.

Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo 4. Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo – Rise Mzansi: Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo is a passionate advocate for social justice and equality within Rise Mzansi, a party that emerged from grass-roots movements fighting for change. With a background in law and human rights advocacy, Hlongwane-Mhlongo brings a deep understanding of the legal and institutional frameworks that shape society. She is known for her commitment to uplifting marginalised communities and ensuring that all people have access to opportunities and resources. Thanasagren Moodley. 5. Sagren Moodley – independent candidate: Sagren Moodley is a grass-roots activist and community organiser running as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections.

With a background in social work and community development, Moodley has dedicated his life to serving the needs of marginalised communities. He is known for his integrity, compassion, and ability to bring people together to address common challenges. Moodley’s candidacy represents a grass-roots movement for change and a rejection of traditional party politics. Allied Movement for Change leader Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam. Picture: Tumi Pakkies / Independent Newspapers 6. Shaik Emam – AM4C: Shaik Emam is a passionate advocate for minority rights and social cohesion within the Allied Movement for Change (AM4C).

With a background in community organising and advocacy, Emam brings a deep understanding of the challenges facing minority communities in South Africa. He is known for his ability to bridge divides and build coalitions across ethnic and religious lines. Emam’s leadership is characterised by a commitment to unity, diversity and inclusion. ANC's eThekwini Region chairperson Thabani Nyawose. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Independent Newspapers 7. Thabani Nyawose – ANC: Thabani Nyawose is a seasoned politician and community organiser within the ANC. With a background in grass-roots mobilisation and activism, Nyawose has dedicated his life to advancing the ANC’s vision for a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa. He is known for his ability to connect with ordinary people and mobilise support for the party’s agenda. Nyawose’s candidacy represents a continuation of the ANC’s legacy of liberation and social transformation.

EFF KZN provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala. Picture: EFF KZN/Facebook 8. Mongezi Twala – EFF: Mongezi Twala is a dynamic and outspoken advocate for economic freedom and social justice within the EFF. With a background in activism and community organising, Twala brings a radical and uncompromising approach to politics. He is known for his fiery rhetoric and his commitment to challenging the status quo. Twala’s candidacy represents a rejection of the political establishment and a call for fundamental change in the way society is organised. Each of these panellists brings a unique perspective and set of experiences to the table, enriching the dialogue and providing valuable insights into the pressing issues facing KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa as a whole.