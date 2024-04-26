Give blood at these places on Freedom Day and save lives

Durban — The South African National Blood Service has shared five places where it will be this Freedom Day, so that the public can help save lives by donating blood. The SANBS said that as part of the #WeAreThePulse campaign, it called on all eligible South Africans to give 30 minutes of their time to save countless lives on the holiday.

With the mission to heighten awareness around the significance of blood donation, the SANBS aims to motivate South Africans to make a tangible difference in someone’s life and be part of a community of #LifeSavers. Five places to #GiveBlood this Freedom Day: 1. Malls

The SANBS is making shopping and donating blood easy by popping up at shopping malls countrywide. SANBS and the Western Cape Blood Service recently partnered for a ground-breaking initiative, the 1 Day 50 Malls 5 000 Units blood drive campaign in malls nationally on April 13, attracting thousands of people. The mall drive is in keeping with the momentum. 2. Places of worship

Blood drives will be held before or after religious services at various places of worship in the country. Members of churches can also simply book a blood drive by visiting the SANBS website and filling in the application provided to organise future blood drives. One of the places is the Hope Church in Windermere, Durban. 3. Casino Hosting blood drives at casinos in South Africa presents an opportunity to intertwine entertainment with community welfare. Casinos, bustling hubs of social activity, have the potential to attract diverse demographics, thereby widening the pool of potential blood donors.

The innovative approach promotes a culture of altruism and leverages the sociocultural significance of casinos to foster a sense of collective responsibility towards public health initiatives. The SANBS will host a blood drive at Frontier Inn & Casino on the way to Clarens and Golden Gate National Park in Bethlehem. 4. Beaches

Like the hit song by Kyle Deutsch and Shekhinah, the SANBS is taking it Back to the Beach. The beach offers a serene and calming environment, making it a great location to host a blood donation drive. It is expected to attract several groups of people, including tourists and locals. Donors can expect to see the SANBS at the Durban beachfront promenade and are urged consider sparing 30 minutes to save a life. 5. Winter Festivals

The SANBS will be at the Newcastle Winter Festival in KwaZulu-Natal. The festival draws large crowds eager to enjoy the charm of winter activities and cultural displays. Amid the excitement of winter games, craft markets and warm seasonal treats, the SANBS will welcome festival-goers who wish to make their day even more meaningful by donating blood. Blood donation is a simple yet powerful way to give back to the community and save lives. Donors can find their nearest donation site by visiting the Donor Centre map on the SANBS website or by calling 0800 11 9031.