Union loses ‘loan’ case

Durban — The Western Cape High Court has dismissed a case lodged by the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) against Sekunjalo and Independent Media, centred on a R150 million investment made by Sactwu in 2013 into the Independent Media Consortium (IMC), now known as the Sekunjalo Independent Media Consortium (SIM). What was initially characterised as an investment was later reclassified by Sactwu as a “loan”, sparking a protracted legal battle.

Judge Michelle O’Sullivan also awarded costs to Sekunjalo, which the group hailed as a validation of its stance, emphasising that Sactwu general secretary Andre Kriel had acted within his authority in executing the binding agreements. “This victory is not only a triumph for Sekunjalo and Independent Media, but also for all employees associated with Independent Media,” said a spokesperson for Sekunjalo. “It underscores the importance of constructive dialogue in resolving disputes rather than resorting to costly legal skirmishes that primarily serve the interests of legal representatives.”

The spokesperson highlighted Sekunjalo’s resilience in the face of adversity, citing previous legal victories in cases related to unfair bank account closures and hostile competitor actions. The company reaffirmed its commitment to upholding legal and ethical standards while ensuring the sustainability and integrity of its operations. As Sekunjalo awaits detailed reasons from the Financial Intelligence Centre regarding the closure of its bank accounts, it remains steadfast in its commitment to navigating its legal challenges, it said.