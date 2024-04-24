KZN farm recovering after July unrest and hail storms

Durban — The Azowel Project, a farm in Camperdown, is recovering after a severe hail storm damaged crops and infrastructure. Over the last two years, KwaZulu-Natal farms sustained severe losses due to continuous inclement weather and some farmers have not been able to resume production.

However, those who have been able to resume production are making progress even though the threat of hail storms and floods lurks in the air due to climate change. Azowel produces 20 000 tonnes of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers combined, in hydroponic tunnels and supplies to various markets. Picture: Supplied On Tuesday, KZN Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) MEC Super Zuma visited the Azowel Project, a farm in Camperdown which was heavily affected by the 2021 unrest and a hail storm in 2023. Azowel produces 20 000 tonnes of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers combined, in hydroponic tunnels and supplies to various markets. The company received R3.6 million worth of funding from the DARD through its agency the Agribusiness Development Agency (ADA).

The company was originally located in KwaDukuza but operations stopped in July 2021 during the unrest. This led to at least 10 workers losing their jobs. Azowel produces 20 000 tonnes of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers combined, in hydroponic tunnels and supplies to various markets. Picture: Supplied Then while the project was in its initial stages of recovery, KZN experienced flooding in April 2022 and Azowel was not spared. The business lost all its tunnels and vegetables, prompting its relocation. Azowel then moved its operations to Camperdown in the same year. The farm in Camperdown currently has 21 tunnels. The maximum capacity of each tunnel is 900 plants and 10 tunnels are currently in full production. The farm has received 4 500 peppers and 2 400 seedlings of tomatoes from the department.

Azowel produces 20 000 tonnes of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers combined, in hydroponic tunnels and supplies to various markets. Picture: Supplied Project owner Welile Gumede said the initial 2022 floods caused estimated R2.9 million damage. During the unrest, she lost at least 10 employees. “At the time we had managed to erect 20 tunnels at full capacity that were producing peppers. Just when we were trying to rebuild the 2023 hail storm wiped out all our efforts. The damage last year set us back as we were unable to start with the production of cucumbers. Our tomatoes were completely damaged. “Although we have made great progress at our new premises we are hoping to maximise production by erecting a packhouse that will also assist with waste management at the farm. We are also in need of an irrigation system. But we are grateful to the government for the assistance we have received,” Gumede said.

Azowel produces 20 000 tonnes of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers combined, in hydroponic tunnels and supplies to various markets. Picture: Supplied MEC Zuma said the department would continue working with Azowel until they were fully within commercial farming. “I am pleased by the hard work that I see. We will do all we can to ensure that you reach your full potential,” Zuma said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.