Liverpool fan shares his ‘legendary trip’ to the UK

Durban – The Durban man who struck it lucky and met his English Premier League football hero has shared his experience. Football fan Leshern Naidoo, 32, won a trip of a lifetime to the UK to watch a match and meet retired legend Michael Owen through the online sports betting website Sunbet.

Naidoo has followed Liverpool Football Club since childhood. Leshern Naidoo at the Anfield Football Stadium in Liverpool, England. Picture: Supplied Naidoo, a travel industry worker from Isipingo Beach, participated in a competition to win a five-night trip to England, with tickets to watch Manchester United play Liverpool at Old Trafford, a tour of Anfield Football Stadium – and a day of being hosted by Sunbet ambassador Michael Owen at his equestrian estate. The competition aligned with Owen’s weekly predictions for four English Premier League matches. Entrants submitted their predictions and those that matched or bettered his predictions were entered into a weekly draw.

Naidoo was among a group of 25 Sun International winners and guests who flew to Heathrow together for the trip. He had visited Anfield in 2014 before a major renovation and said he had enjoyed the modernised version, with improved dressing rooms. The group also listened to live music at The Cavern Club, famous for being the place where The Beatles first became popular. Leshern Naidoo at the Anfield Football Stadium in Liverpool, England. Picture: Supplied “I was shocked when I got the call to say I’d won,” Naidoo said. “It was a legendary trip.”

The match ended in a 2-all draw and although Naidoo wasn’t overjoyed with his team’s performance, he said the atmosphere had been great. “It was nice to experience a different stadium – the home fans were quiet when Man United wasn’t doing so well but had bursts of singing towards the end,” Naidoo said. “We enjoyed lunch at a pub in Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, which is an extremely scenic village similar to the Midlands.”

Sunbet winner Leshern Naidoo’s highlight was meeting former Liverpool and England player Michael Owen. Picture: Supplied Match aside, Naidoo’s highlight was meeting former Liverpool and England player Owen at his racing stables, Manor House, in Cheshire. “We enjoyed a tour of the yard with Steve Wood, Michael’s right-hand man, looking at the racing stables, and viewing the gallops and equine spa, before having drinks and a chat with Michael where he signed our kit. It was good to have a chat with him, talking to him about his days as a player and his current life. I’m a huge sports fan in general. He was saying he thinks Man City are favourites to win everything this season.” Naidoo disagreed, saying: “Anything can happen, this is one of the most exciting seasons there has been for many years.

“Seeing the Liverpool manager’s side play, even though not on their home ground, was a highlight – and meeting Michael, who spent most of his time at Liverpool and remains a fan. I’ve been a Liverpool fan from the time I was a young boy, it runs in the family,” Naidoo said. Sunbet winner Leshern Naidoo’s highlight was meeting former Liverpool and England player Michael Owen. Picture: Supplied The closing function was a farewell dinner at the Cheshire racecourse, with former England player Mark Wright present. “He shared some exciting anecdotes and adventurous stories,” Naidoo said.

"It was an eventful few days with a full itinerary – definitely one for the books." Leshern Naidoo's autographed Liverpool FC jersey. Picture: Supplied